Broken Arrow's Jordan Cullors is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Jordan Cullors * Broken Arrow * Jr. * 126
Won the Catoosa Port City Classic at 126, pinning three foes before winning in the finals Cascia Hall’s three-time state champion, Eli Griffin, 5-2. Was a state runner-up as a Collinsville freshman in 2019, missed most of last season at Broken Arrow with a knee injury and is 15-1 in 2020-21, including two wins over Mustang’s Tucker Owens, Class 6A’s defending champion at 126.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today