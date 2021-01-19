Broken Arrow's Jordan Cullors is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Pratt showed his many skills Friday night with 21 points, four treys, four rebounds, four assists and one steal as the Class 5A No. 2 Chargers led all the way in an 82-61 victory. Killian Spellman also had 21 points with 10 rebounds for Memorial and Ty Frierson added 18 points and five assists. Josh Udoumoh paced Victory with 18 points.