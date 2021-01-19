 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow's Jordan Cullors is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Broken Arrow wrestler Jordan Cullors
Mike Brown

Jordan Cullors * Broken Arrow * Jr. * 126

Won the Catoosa Port City Classic at 126, pinning three foes before winning in the finals Cascia Hall’s three-time state champion, Eli Griffin, 5-2. Was a state runner-up as a Collinsville freshman in 2019, missed most of last season at Broken Arrow with a knee injury and is 15-1 in 2020-21, including two wins over Mustang’s Tucker Owens, Class 6A’s defending champion at 126.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

