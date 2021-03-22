Broken Arrow wrestlers sign national letters of intent

Olivia Brown wants to be a data analyst when she grows up. Allison Hynes wants to be a nurse.
That’s for later. Right now, the Broken Arrow High seniors want to continue successful wrestling careers at the next level.
On Monday, they became the second and third Tigers to sign collegiate letters of intent since the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association recognized wrestling for girls in 2020.
Brown is headed to Grand View University of Des Moines, Iowa. Hynes signed with Central Methodist University of Missouri, located in Fayette, Missouri.
Both won individual crowns in the OSSAA’s first officially sanctioned state tournament for girls last month. They joined BA junior Ki-Eisha Cathey in leading the Tigers to the team title. Hynes won at 118 pounds, Cathey won at 185 and Brown won at 215.
“I don’t really get excited at tournaments, but for this one, I didn’t sleep for days,” said Hynes, who grew up wrestling in the BA boys program, where her father, Dustin, is an assistant coach.
“Since it was my last tournament in high school, it was very exciting and I got a good vibe from it," Hynes said.
Brown, Hynes and Cathey also won individual crowns in the OSSAA's exhibition state tournament in 2020. Brown said it was "super important" to finish what she started.
“We had a great team going in and I got to go out there and represent Broken Arrow. It was important to leave a legacy for the people coming into the program,” she said. “Now, I’m just excited to move on to the next big thing.”
Brown said she learned about Grand View when former Tigers teammates Alexandra Cockrell signed with the Vikings last year. Cockrell wrestled at 116 as a Grand View freshman this past season.
“It wasn’t initially on my radar, but I went and visited and fell in love with it," Brown said. "It had everything I wanted in a school."
Hynes said she investigated several programs, visited a few and just felt comfortable when she got to Central Methodist.
“I love the coaches and the people were so sweet,” she said. “I just know that I’m gonna grow as a wrestler and be the best I can be with them.”
NAIA schools give the bulk of women’s wrestling scholarships at present. Grand View finished eighth in the 2021 NAIA Wrestling National Invitational Tournament.
Central Methodist, two-time NAIA champion in men’s soccer, started its women’s program last year and had its first All-American at the national tournament.
“We’re building a multi-million-dollar wrestling facility,” said Dr., Joe Parisi, CMU vice president for enrollment management. “We’re committed to wrestling — men’s and women’s — and we couldn’t be more satisfied about getting this program rolling.”
BA men’s coach Rodney Jones said it’s good that the OSSAA has sanctioned girls wrestling.
“It's created opportunities like this for girls and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.