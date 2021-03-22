Broken Arrow wrestlers sign national letters of intent

“We had a great team going in and I got to go out there and represent Broken Arrow. It was important to leave a legacy for the people coming into the program,” she said. “Now, I’m just excited to move on to the next big thing.”

Brown said she learned about Grand View when former Tigers teammates Alexandra Cockrell signed with the Vikings last year. Cockrell wrestled at 116 as a Grand View freshman this past season.

“It wasn’t initially on my radar, but I went and visited and fell in love with it," Brown said. "It had everything I wanted in a school."

Hynes said she investigated several programs, visited a few and just felt comfortable when she got to Central Methodist.

“I love the coaches and the people were so sweet,” she said. “I just know that I’m gonna grow as a wrestler and be the best I can be with them.”

NAIA schools give the bulk of women’s wrestling scholarships at present. Grand View finished eighth in the 2021 NAIA Wrestling National Invitational Tournament.

Central Methodist, two-time NAIA champion in men’s soccer, started its women’s program last year and had its first All-American at the national tournament.