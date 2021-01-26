Broken Arrow wrestler Allison Hynes ready for state tournament

Allison Hynes could be considered a pathfinder in Oklahoma girls wrestling.
The Broken Arrow senior is the one and only female athlete to win an individual title in Edmond’s prestigious Ted Anderson Memorial Junior High Tournament, which begins its 78th year Friday at Edmond Santa Fe.
Hynes was an eighth-grader when she won the 80-pound bracket in the mostly boys tournament. She didn’t think that much about it then, but it was about the same time folks were starting to talk about girls wrestling in Oklahoma.
“I really didn’t think it was a big deal, but everybody else was making a big deal out of it and I didn’t understand why,” she said.
“Any time I went anywhere, people would say, `Oh, that’s the girl who won at Edmond,'" Hynes said. "Looking back on it, I guess it was kind of a big deal because it opened up a lot of stuff. It opened people’s eyes to girls wrestling and made people realize what girls could do."
Today, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is preparing to administer its first officially sanctioned girls championships. Regionals are set for Feb. 8 and the state tournament will be held Feb. 25 at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
The OSSAA staged exhibition girls championships last year and BA has three wrestlers ready to defend their titles.
“There’s obviously a lot of pressure and expectations, but it’s mostly exciting,” said BA’s 215 champion Olivia Brown, ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Wrestling among high school girls in her weight division.
“Last year, we didn’t get as much recognition as wrestlers in other states who have official state tournaments, so this year there will be more. And we also get to have a team champion, so I think it’s gonna be an exciting time,” Brown said.
Hynes won at 116 last year and Ki’eisha Cathey won at 185. Another BA wrestler, Abby Lasiter won the title at 161 but is focusing on track and field and not wrestling this season.
The Tigers made history two years ago by hiring Cassidy Jasperson as the state’s first full-time girls wrestling coach.
“We’re very lucky to have an administration and a culture where wrestling isn’t a side sport,” Jasperson said. “We don’t get the crumbs. We’re equal to the boys and get everything they get. The (boys) coaches not only tolerate us but embrace what we’re doing.”
Other Green County girls who are nationally ranked are Hynes, 11th at 117; Wagoner’s Alexis Miller, eighth at 106; Claremore’s Kearanie Johnson, 15th at 127; and Cathey and Owasso’s Sidney Milligan, 6th and 19th, respectively, at 180.
Where she belongs
Hynes’ father, Dustin Hynes, is a Tiger boys assistant and she’s been associated with the program since she started wrestling in the fourth grade.
So it was fitting that she was honored during Senior Night on Tuesday when the 6A No. 3 boys team defeated 5A No. 2 Glenpool 58-12 in a dual.
“Allison has grown up with these boys her entire career,” BA boys head coach Rod Jones said. “She’s supportive of the girls coach and fellow girls wrestlers, she just wants to still be on the team she is used to.”
Pawnee wrestler honored
Pawnee’s Blake Skidgel won last year’s 3A state title at 160 pounds and is 15-0 with 14 pins in 2020-21. He defeated another defending champion, Heritage Hall’s Gannon Allen last Saturday and is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week.
Skidgel, who quarterbacked the football team to 13-1 and 9-2 records the past two years, owns titles in the Inola, Tuttle and Western Conference tournaments and was named outstanding wrestler in all three.
He is an Oklahoma State wrestling signee.
Tulsa 7 results
Cushing and Sperry dominated the abbreviated Tulsa 7 Conference tournament. Only four schools participated because of issues with the coronavirus, and individual titles were determined in a round-robin format.
Cushing’s 4A No. 3 Tigers crowned seven champions to outdistance 3A No. 7 Sperry for the team title. The Pirates had four individual winners.
Cushing’s winners were Johnny Leverich (106), Dakotah Allen (113), Eugene Williams (120), Hayden Lemmons (126), Deryk Allen (145), Hayden Fry (195) and Beau Stokes (285).
Sperry’s titles came from Levi Benham (132), Brady Benham (138), Seth Jackson (182) and Kyron Woodall (220),
Third-place Perkins-Tryon received titles from Rich Hart (152) and Noah Perkins (170). Bristow was fourth in the team standings.