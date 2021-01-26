Broken Arrow wrestler Allison Hynes ready for state tournament

Allison Hynes could be considered a pathfinder in Oklahoma girls wrestling.

The Broken Arrow senior is the one and only female athlete to win an individual title in Edmond’s prestigious Ted Anderson Memorial Junior High Tournament, which begins its 78th year Friday at Edmond Santa Fe.

Hynes was an eighth-grader when she won the 80-pound bracket in the mostly boys tournament. She didn’t think that much about it then, but it was about the same time folks were starting to talk about girls wrestling in Oklahoma.

“I really didn’t think it was a big deal, but everybody else was making a big deal out of it and I didn’t understand why,” she said.

“Any time I went anywhere, people would say, `Oh, that’s the girl who won at Edmond,'" Hynes said. "Looking back on it, I guess it was kind of a big deal because it opened up a lot of stuff. It opened people’s eyes to girls wrestling and made people realize what girls could do."

Today, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is preparing to administer its first officially sanctioned girls championships. Regionals are set for Feb. 8 and the state tournament will be held Feb. 25 at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.