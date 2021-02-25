Broken Arrow takes top honors at first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament

“I am very proud of these girls.”

Alexis Miller of Wagoner found herself in a rematch with last year’s exhibition finals opponent Jordan Blair of Bethany. However, she was able to pin her at 5:15 to claim the 107 championship.

“I had her last year so I knew she would be tough,” Miller said. “This is what I trained for all year so I was ready. I have been looking forward to this since I started wrestling 11 years ago. It is a long time coming.”

Miller said she had no anxiety about facing Blair again.

“I believe in my training and my coaches,” she said. “I was not worried about it. I was just going to go and wrestle how I knew to wrestle.”

Broken Arrow’s Hynes secured her first state title at 118 with a 4-0 decision over Khaleah Kirk of Guthrie, then had to be helped off the floor with a sore ankle. If the match had lasted much longer, the outcome might have been different.

“That would have sucked,” Hynes said of the idea of losing to injury. “I think I am OK though. I just landed weird.”

Hynes won last year, but this year means more for the senior.