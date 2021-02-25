Broken Arrow takes top honors at first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Winning the inaugural Oklahoma High School girls state wrestling team title and coming home with three individual championships is something Broken Arrow coach Cassidy Jasperson and her team won’t soon forget.
Three of six wrestlers made it to the finals and Broken Arrow won the team title 77-41 over Jay. Wagoner (35) was third.
Allison Hynes won over Khaleah Kirk of Guthrie at 118 pounds, Ki’Eisha Cathey topped Sidney Milligan of Owasso at 185 and at 215, Olivia Brown remained undefeated with a fall at 1:31 over Heidi Noisey of Moore.
“I think with all the difficulty and all the adversity, they have done amazing,” Jasperson said of the girls, and state wrestling becoming a reality. “I know a couple of the girls were disappointed in their performance, but I think they wrestled with heart, which is all that matters.”
Jasperson sees this first season as just the beginning for girls wrestling.
“This is by no means a destination for our program,” she said. “We are going to keep wrestling. The three girls in the finals have put on an amazing performance. Being the first is amazing but we want to keep progressing and progressing wrestling in the whole state. Girls seeing other girls doing this will free them up to feel they can do this. It takes girls to actually see what is going on.
“I am very proud of these girls.”
Alexis Miller of Wagoner found herself in a rematch with last year’s exhibition finals opponent Jordan Blair of Bethany. However, she was able to pin her at 5:15 to claim the 107 championship.
“I had her last year so I knew she would be tough,” Miller said. “This is what I trained for all year so I was ready. I have been looking forward to this since I started wrestling 11 years ago. It is a long time coming.”
Miller said she had no anxiety about facing Blair again.
“I believe in my training and my coaches,” she said. “I was not worried about it. I was just going to go and wrestle how I knew to wrestle.”
Broken Arrow’s Hynes secured her first state title at 118 with a 4-0 decision over Khaleah Kirk of Guthrie, then had to be helped off the floor with a sore ankle. If the match had lasted much longer, the outcome might have been different.
“That would have sucked,” Hynes said of the idea of losing to injury. “I think I am OK though. I just landed weird.”
Hynes won last year, but this year means more for the senior.
“I won last year but this is the first official (state meet),” she said. “I have worked my whole life for that.”
And the match did not come easy.
“She was tough,” Hynes said of Kirk. “I wrestled her last year and she is a tough girl.”
Last week in regionals, freshman Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson upset Emma Thompson of Bixby to earn her first trip to state. Thursday night, Mullins scored a 10-4 decision over Thompson for her first championship at 147 pounds.
Mullins felt Thompson was a little tougher to beat this time.
“She improved a little. I just stayed on my feet,” Mulliins said.
Milligan of Owasso and Cathey of Broken Arrow met again in the 185 final following Cathey’s victory a week earlier in the regional, and Cathey repeated with a fall victory at 5:41.
“I just stayed focused,” Cathey said. “I am coming back from an injury, so it was just hard work and dedication. I had a high-ankle sprain.
“I knew (Milligan) would not give up,” Cathey added. “She is a tough opponent. But I was not going to give up.”
Claremore’s nationally ranked Kearanie Johnson, who won last year’s exhibition at weight 112 pounds, won this year at 127 with a fall at 1:35 over Rain VanTassel of Hinton.
Ashondra Valencia, who moved to Tahlequah this season, completed her season at 13-0 by winning over Klaribel Kirk of Guthrie with a fall at 1:51.
Championship Finals
100: Ashondra Valencia (Tahlequah) 13-0 fall Klaribel Kirk (Guthrie) 1:51.
107: Alexis Miller (Wagoner) fall Jordan Blair (Bethel) 5:15.
112: Peyton Hand (Choctaw) dec. Landon McCartney (Pawhuska) 7-3.
118: Allison Hynes (Broken Arrow) dec. Khaleah Kirk (Guthrie) 4-0.
127: Kearanie Johnson (Claremore) fall Rain VanTassel (Hinton) 1:35.
136: Lilly Gough (Jay) dec. Taya Hunt (Vian) 9-8.
147: Peighton Mullins (Ft. Gibson) dec. Emma Thompson (Bixby) 10-4.
161: Kaylee Davis (Yukon) fall Mia Cayard (Mustang) 4:50.
185: Ki`Eisha Cathey (Broken Arrow) fall Sidney Milligan (Owasso) 5:41.
215: Olivia Brown (Broken Arrow) fall Heidi Noisey (Moore) 1:31.
Third Place
100: Devin Jansing (Norman North) dec. Beyonce Coronado (Altus) 7-6.
107: Avery Richey (Vian) fall Carime Johnson (Jay) 1:48.
112: Kurrstin Howell (Noble) dec. Daityn Webb (Davis) 7-2.
118: Harley Stringer (Perry) fall Brooklynn Maggard (Skiatook) 3:05.
127: Stella Edison (Glenpool) m.d. Selah Citizen (Shawnee) 11-2.
136: Tristan Nolan (Edmond Santa Fe) fall Aubrianna Smith (Stillwater) 9-3, 3:59.
147: Madison Byroads (Henryetta) fall Ciara Franco-Shrum (Jay) 5:57.
161: Symphony Veloz (Elgin) fall Grace Thompson (Bixby) 4:33.
185: Addyson Lindsey (Norman) fall Brynlee Goodvoice (Wagoner) 1:24.
215: Tanika Anderson (Will Rogers) fall Alize` Bird (Noble) 0:15.
Semifinals
100: Klaribel Kirk, Guthrie fall Beyonce Coronado Altus 4:53; Ashondra Valencia, Tahlequah dec. Devin Jansing Norman North 2-0.
107: Jordan Blair, Bethany fall Avery Richey, Vian 1:26; Alexis Miller, Wagoner fall Carime Johnson, Jay :35.
112: Peyton Hand, Choctaw dec. Daityn Webb, Davis 1-0; Landon McCartney, Pawhauska dec. Kurrstin Howell, Noble 9-3.
118: Khaleah Kirk, Guthrie fall Marion McCartney, Pawhauska 1:46; Allison Hynes, Broke Arrow fall Harley Stringer, Perry 5:16.
127: Rain VanTassel, Hinton fall Stella Edison, Glenpool 2:54; Kearanie Johnson, Claremore fall Selah Citizen, Shawnee :41.
136: Taya Hunt, Vian fall Aubrianna Smith, Sterling :38; Jay Gough, Jay dec. Tristan Nolan, Edmond Santa Fe 15-10.
147: Emma Thompson, Bixby fall Alison Conway, Chandler 3:23; Peighton Mullins, Fort Gibson fall Madison Byroads, Henryetta, 3:45.
161: Mia Cayard, Mustang dec. Grace Thompson, Bixby 2-0; Kaylee Davis, Yukon fall Skuyla Walker, Broken Arrow 5:58.
185: Sidney Milligan, Owasso dec. Addyson Lindsey, Norman 3-1; Ki’Eisha Cathey, Broken Arrow fall Brynlee Goodvoice, Wagoner 2:58.
215: Heidi Noisey, Moore fall Alize Bird, Noble :46; Olivia Brown, Broken Arrow fall Summer Odom, Elgin 1:30