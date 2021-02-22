Broken Arrow overtakes Stillwater for 6A wrestling regional team title

BROKEN ARROW -- After a nearly even battle with No. 1 Stillwater on Saturday, No. 2 Broken Arrow dominated the final day of the boys 6A wrestling regional inside Tiger Field House on Monday to win the East Regional for a third consecutive year.

More importantly, the Tigers put wrestlers in six of the seven weight finals, and Brayden Barnett locked in a fifth-place finish at 152, allowing all seven players in Monday's matches to make state.

The Tigers won team top honors over Stillwater 286.6-262.5 and will take 14 wrestlers to state after two days of competition.

“The last two years we qualified 13, and the year before we qualified 14. It was the first time a large school has done that,” Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones said. “That is kind of the expectation now, and we have done it two years in a row.”

That success means even more to Jones after the way the season started.

“Had great effort from everybody,” Jones said. “We could have done a little better, but as far as effort I am happy. We had 11 of the 14 guys in the finals.