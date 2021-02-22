Broken Arrow overtakes Stillwater for 6A wrestling regional team title

BROKEN ARROW -- After a nearly even battle with No. 1 Stillwater on Saturday, No. 2 Broken Arrow dominated the final day of the boys 6A wrestling regional inside Tiger Field House on Monday to win the East Regional for a third consecutive year.
More importantly, the Tigers put wrestlers in six of the seven weight finals, and Brayden Barnett locked in a fifth-place finish at 152, allowing all seven players in Monday's matches to make state.
The Tigers won team top honors over Stillwater 286.6-262.5 and will take 14 wrestlers to state after two days of competition.
“The last two years we qualified 13, and the year before we qualified 14. It was the first time a large school has done that,” Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones said. “That is kind of the expectation now, and we have done it two years in a row.”
That success means even more to Jones after the way the season started.
“Had great effort from everybody,” Jones said. “We could have done a little better, but as far as effort I am happy. We had 11 of the 14 guys in the finals.
“Where we started at the beginning of the year with a not so good performance in this gym, then to come in and get the performance out of the guys and to win the tournament tells me we are headed in the right direction.”
The next step is state next weekend in Oklahoma City.
“We know the competition will be tougher in state, but with 14 guys, we keep our foot in the door,” Jones said.
Stillwater was Broken Arrow’s stiffest competition and the Pioneers' Ferrari brothers opened the championship round winning the first two title matches. Freshman Angelo Ferrari defeated Jakeb Snyder of Bixby in weight 152 while older brother Anthony Ferrari kept his perfect season intact winning over Broken Arrow’s Dayton Hill at 160.
Anthony Ferrari will be going to state with his brother undefeated (22-0) and looking for his first state title.
“My main goal is to not have close matches and to dominate everything,” said Ferrari, who defeated Broken Arrow’s Dayton Hill by technical fall in a time of 5:07. “I practice two or three times a day, I am on the mat six hours a day and the gym two hours. It is a lifestyle. Looking forward to getting my first state title and with my team too.”
Even better would be seeing his brother also earning his first state title.
“We are both No. 1 in the state right now,” Ferrari said of his brother. “He is a freshman and I work with him everyday and he has been looking great.
“He is learning from me and I learned from my older brother who is at OSU right now.”
Braden Anderson picked up the Tigers first title of the day with a 5-4 decision over Erik McCowan of Bixby.
Jack Puckett from Bixby will be wrestling for his first title after earning a decision over Ramses Soto of Broken Arrow 182.
“That meant a bunch, as I was out all last year,” Puckett said of his title. “I am glad I can be a part of this. We (Bixby’s team) were out a month due to COVID, so it was hard not getting to compete for awhile. But we came here and had a pretty good amount of people qualify.”
The Spartans put six into state.
Jersey Robb of Bixby picked up a major decision over Elijah Hynes of Broken Arrow at 195. Tyler Rich of Owasso won in a fall over Broken Arrow’s Mitchell Banning at 285.
Emmanuel Skilling will be looking for a third state championship after defeating Brett Black of Stillwater.
“I was thinking I would have some closer matches today, but I exceeded my expectations,” Skilling said of his three matches.
Team results
Broken Arrow 286.5; Stillwater 262.5Bixby 233.5; Ponca City 99; Owasso 94.5; Deer Creek 94; Westmore 91.5; Charles Page 90; Union 88.5; Putnam City 77; Enid 47; Jenks 45;Bartlesville 40.5; Muskogee 19; Del City 7; U S Grant 0.
Championship Finals
152: Angelo Ferrari (Stillwater) tf Jakeb Snyder (Bixby) 4:25.
160: Anthony Ferrari (Stillwater) tf Dayton Hill (Broken Arrow) 5:07.
170: Braden Anderson (Broken Arrow) dec. Erik McCowan (Bixby) 5-4.
182: Jack Puckett (Bixby) 16-4 dec. Ramses Soto (Broken Arrow) 1-1.
195: Jersey Robb (Bixby) m.d. Elijah Hynes (Broken Arrow) 15-7.
220: Emmanuel Skillings (Broken Arrow) fall Brett Black (Stillwater) 2:37.
285: Tyler Rich (Owasso) fall Mitchell Banning (Broken Arrow) 4:48.
Third Place
152: Blake Jones (Charles Page) m.d. Noah Smith (Union) 13-5.
160: Hank Puckett (Bixby) dec. Braxton Bacon (Owasso) 6-1.
170: Gabriel Roland (Ponca City Senior) Inj. Chance Davis (Enid) 0:00.
182: Gavin Koehler (Union) sv-1 Johnny Villa (Enid) 6-4.
195: Brooks Dudley (Charles Page) dec. Creshawn Mayberry (Union) 3-1)
220: Hayden Crawley (Jenks) 17-4, Sr. over Isaac Gibson (Bixby) 14-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
285: Jacob Sexton (Deer Creek) 19-6, Jr. over Andrew Burnham (Jenks) 1:03.
Fifth Place
152: Brayden Barnett (Broken Arrow) dec. Bobby Felts (Muskogee) 9-7.
160: Tyler Hunter (Putnam City) fall Daigen Gibbens (Enid) 1:49.
170: Dax Hughes (Stillwater) dec. Holden Martin (Westmoore) 7-0.
182: Ian Jones (Westmoore) fall Landon Newlin (Ponca City) 1:09.
195: Cody Peters (Bartlesville) dec. Jaxson Boley (Owasso) 2-1.
220: Mason Harris (Charles Page) dec. Carter Erickson (Deer Creek) 3-2.
285: Jakobe Sanders (Stillwater) fall Gabriel Chelenza (Putnam City) 1:12.