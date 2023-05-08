OK Preps Extra podcast: Breaking down All-World and All-State boys and girls basketball honors What factored into this season's All-World and All-State boys and girls basketball selections? Barry Lewis lists his factors and most difficult choices. Plus, the latest on spring postseasons.

Broken Arrow found its new executive director of athletics 120 miles away in Arkansas.

Dustin Smith was hired away from Greenwood, where the Bulldogs won 22 state titles in his seven years there. Smith's selection was approved at the Broken Arrow Public Schools board meeting Monday.

“We have experienced success, but I don't take credit for any of it personally," Smith said in a news release. "It has been an investment of time and a willingness to serve others.

"I subscribe whole-heartedly to the saying that I serve so others can shine. Any successes I have had have been as a direct result of a team-first approach. I look forward to serving the coaches and student-athletes as BA so they can shine.”

Smith, a Pawhuska native, attended Northwestern Oklahoma State on a baseball scholarship before a shoulder injury ended his playing career.

“Dr. Smith’s vision for Broken Arrow athletics, coupled with his commitment to excellence, will undoubtedly benefit our student-athletes, coaches, and school community as we continue to build champions for life,” said Steve Dunn, assistant superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Smith is president-elect of the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association and was recently elected to serve on the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) Board of Directors as the At-Large A member. In 2022, he was named as an Emerging Industry Leader for Interscholastic Athletics by the National Center for Spectator Sport Safety and Security.

“I am fortunate to have worked with a wide variety of people across this country, and the world, who share the passion I have for education-based athletics,” Smith said. “These two organizations make up the best of the best in our profession and serve as both mentors and resources for me to enhance the things we are doing and will do at BA.

"Because of these organizations, we are going to be aware of the ever-changing landscape of education-based athletics and will use these resources to strengthen all we will do at BA.”

Smith also was Arkansas-Fort Smith's athletic director from 2007-2016 when he led the transition from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to the NCAA Division II -- only the second college to make the transition.

Smith succeeds Darren Melton, who resigned last month to return to Lincoln Christian as its superintendent.