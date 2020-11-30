Broken Arrow fires FB coach David Alexander after seven seasons

Broken Arrow Public Schools announced Monday that the district has dismissed head football coach David Alexander after seven seasons.

Alexander, 56, guided the Tigers to a 14-0 record and the school's first state title in football in 2018 and was 60-23 in his time at the helm.

He also had a state runner-up finish in 2015 and won district titles in 2015 and 2018.

"We appreciate and thank coach Alexander for his dedication and time with the program," said Chuck Perry, associate superintendent of student services, in a statement released by the district.

"His legacy has been cemented in the fact that he came home to his high school alma mater and was the first coach to take the program to the top of the mountain. After much consideration, though, we feel the timing is right and is in the best interest of the district to move in a new direction."

Alexander, a 1982 Broken Arrow graduate, was a standout offensive lineman at the University of Tulsa and went on to play parts of 10 seasons in the National Football League.

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately, the BAPS release said.

View from the sidelines Nov. 20: Union at Broken Arrow