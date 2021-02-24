Broken Arrow faces tough 6A wrestling field; Collinsville favored for another title

State Wrestling Tournament
Tickets: Sold out
When: Friday (5A, 4A) and Saturday (6A, 3A). Weigh-in at 8 a.m., each day; sessions at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
Covid-19 protocols: Facial coverings or masks required. Social distancing should be observed. Seating will be designated to meet demands for a capacity of about 2,100.
Class 6A
Defending champion: Broken Arrow seeks a third consecutive state team title, seventh in 12 years and 12th overall. More is better for the Tigers, who used 11 first- and second-place finishers to capture the East regional team title over Stillwater, which had six individual champs, and Bixby, which had four. BA sent all 14 wrestlers to Oklahoma City, tying the 6A tournament record it set last year. The Tigers' Emmanuel Skillings is a nationally ranked returning champ at 220.
Teams to watch: Four schools seem capable of challenging for the title. Stillwater has returning champions Cael Hughes at 120 and Carter Young at 138 and nationally ranked move-in Anthony Ferrari at 152. Mustang, runner-up to BA in last year’s dual-state tournament, won six regional titles and has three returning state champs. The Broncos' 195-pounder, Tate Picklo, is ranked No. 1 nationally and arguably the best wrestler in the tournament, although Bixby's Jersey Robb hopes to prove otherwise. Other potential blockbuster matchups include Ferrari vs. Mustang's John Wiley, who won at 145 last year; and Hughes, who won at 106 last year, vs. Tucker Owens, Mustang's defending state champ at 120. Bixby's other best bets for gold are Clay Giddens-Buttram at 120 and Zach Blankenship at 132.
Class 5A
Defending champion: Collinsville's Cardinals seem poised to win a fourth consecutive team title and 10th in 11 years. That's especially true since Skiatook, their chief tormentors the past two years, has moved to the 4A level for tournament competition. The Cards crowned six individual champs at the East regional and won the team title by nearly 100 points. Cameron Steed at 132 and nationally ranked Jordan Williams at 152 are the only returning state champs in the classification.
Teams to watch: Who will emerge in what is essentially a race for second place? Glenpool sent eight wrestlers to Oklahoma City without crowning a single individual champ at the East regional and finished second in the team standings. Claremore had four regional champs but finished only sixth overall. Piedmont had four individual champs in the West regional, Shawnee had three and El Reno had two.
Other wrestlers to watch: Claremore regional champ Kaden Stanley (138), was second to Collinsville's Williams in last year's state meet. Collinsville's Drake Acklin (145) was runner-up to Skiatook's Josh Taylor at 126. Bishop Kelley's Gabe Chesbro (195) and Coweta's Caleb Phillips (285) were state runners-up last year and Glenpool's Mike Edwards (126) was second in the regional to Collinsville's Cole Brooks after finishing third at state last year.
Class 4A
Defending champion: Tuttle will try to extend its record streak of state team titles to 13 and win an 18th overall. The Tigers crowned seven champions in the West regional, led by nationally ranked Harley Andrews (35-0) at 220.
Teams to watch: Skiatook tied Collinsville for the 5A team title in 2019, finished runner-up last year and has won the last two 5A dual-state crowns. The Bulldogs' received regional titles from Josh Taylor (138) and Cougar Andersen (152), who are seeking to become only the second set of teammates to win fourth conescutive state titles in the same year, and a third regional crown from Hunter Hall (195). Cushing received regional titles from Hayden Lemmons (126) and returning champ Luke Ahrberg (132) and sent 12 men to Oklahoma City.
Other wrestlers to watch: Catoosa's Guy Clevenger (113), Grove's Jaydale Whitlock (132), Wagoner's Braden Drake (152) and Cushing's Beau Stokes (285) were state runners-up last year. Whitlock lost to Ahrberg in the final at 120.
Class 3A
Defending champion: Comanche captured its second state team title last year and also won a second dual-state championship.
Teams to watch: Marlow crowned five West regional champs and sent 12 men to the state tournament. Jay received individual titles from Gage Walker (106) and Johnny Williamson (285) and narrowly defeated Blackwell for the East regional team title. Sperry received regional crowns from Eli Benham (132), a returning state champ; Brady Benham (138); and Seth Jackson (182).
Wrestlers to watch: Cascia Hall's Eli Griffin (126) is seeking a fourth consecutive state title. Inola's Jose Flores (138) and Pawnee's Blake Skidgel (160) are returning state champs. Berryhill's Owen Martin (106), Salina's Hunter Fitzpatrick (120) and Jack Wilkins (152) were state runners-up last year.