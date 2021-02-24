Broken Arrow faces tough 6A wrestling field; Collinsville favored for another title

State Wrestling Tournament

Tickets: Sold out

When: Friday (5A, 4A) and Saturday (6A, 3A). Weigh-in at 8 a.m., each day; sessions at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

Covid-19 protocols: Facial coverings or masks required. Social distancing should be observed. Seating will be designated to meet demands for a capacity of about 2,100.

Class 6A

Defending champion: Broken Arrow seeks a third consecutive state team title, seventh in 12 years and 12th overall. More is better for the Tigers, who used 11 first- and second-place finishers to capture the East regional team title over Stillwater, which had six individual champs, and Bixby, which had four. BA sent all 14 wrestlers to Oklahoma City, tying the 6A tournament record it set last year. The Tigers' Emmanuel Skillings is a nationally ranked returning champ at 220.