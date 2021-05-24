Broken Arrow Athletic Hall of Fame class includes Zac Veatch, Trey Cobb, Larry Clark

Zac Veatch, Trey Cobb and Larry Clark will be among the eight inductees in this year's Broken Arrow Athletic Hall of Fame class.

Also added to the Hall will be Andrea Avery-Cheatham, Derek Blackburn, Linda Gipson, Rick Meyers and Richard Mosby.

They will be inducted before Broken Arrow's football game against Jenks on Oct. 1.

Veatch was a three-year football starter at Oklahoma State after being a two-way starter and All-State selection on Broken Arrow's Class 6A state runner-up team in 2011.

Cobb was a starting pitcher for the Tigers' national and state championship baseball team. He went on to pitch for OSU and is with the New York Mets' Triple-A Syracuse affiliate.

Clark has been a public address announcer for Broken Arrow athletics for more than 20 years.

Avery-Cheatham was a guard on Broken Arrow's first girls state basketball title team in 1983. In the 6-on-6 era, she led the team in steals and blocked shots as a senior. She also was a four-year starter in softball with a career batting average of .350 before playing at Northeastern State.