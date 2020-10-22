 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broadcasters group sues to live-stream Bixby-Ponca City football game on Oct. 30

Broadcasters group sues to live-stream Bixby-Ponca City football game on Oct. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs Bixby

Bixby players celebrate a touchdown against Sand Springs on Oct. 15.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

A Ponca City radio station’s parent company is suing over the live-stream rights to a Bixby-Ponca City football game, set for Oct. 30 in Bixby’s Lee Snider Field.

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and Team Marketing Group, LLC, allege that the Bixby school district is infringing on their protections for freedom of speech.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order in Tulsa County District Court. A hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday before judge William Musseman.

The Spartans have given station KNPC permission to broadcast radio coverage of the game but denied live-stream rights, reasoning it would tend to undercut the district’s own live-streaming contract with ScoreStream Inc.

Bixby is charging viewers a fee to recoup lost revenue because of reduced stadium occupancy for home games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spartans say viewers might not purchase their product if they can find it free or at a reduced rate elsewhere online.

OAB argues the Ponca City station’s rights to the game equal those of the home team's.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all
OK Preps Extra

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News