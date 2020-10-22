Broadcasters group sues to live-stream Bixby-Ponca City football game on Oct. 30

A Ponca City radio station’s parent company is suing over the live-stream rights to a Bixby-Ponca City football game, set for Oct. 30 in Bixby’s Lee Snider Field.

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and Team Marketing Group, LLC, allege that the Bixby school district is infringing on their protections for freedom of speech.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order in Tulsa County District Court. A hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday before judge William Musseman.

The Spartans have given station KNPC permission to broadcast radio coverage of the game but denied live-stream rights, reasoning it would tend to undercut the district’s own live-streaming contract with ScoreStream Inc.

Bixby is charging viewers a fee to recoup lost revenue because of reduced stadium occupancy for home games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spartans say viewers might not purchase their product if they can find it free or at a reduced rate elsewhere online.

OAB argues the Ponca City station’s rights to the game equal those of the home team's.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.