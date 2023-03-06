In this week's episode, Barry Lewis analyzes the state tournament being held this week, plus offers some thoughts on the new rules changes in Major League Baseball.
Related
People are also reading…
'Underrated' Tahlequah repels Hale rally, reaches 5A boys state tournament; Edison advances with win over Grove
Nominate a winter sports Bill Knight Automotive Athlete of the Week:
Contact us
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories