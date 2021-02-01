Boys hot list includes Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen, Memorial's Ty Frierson, Adair's Garrett Long

BOYS HOT LIST
Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow: Junior forward scored 31 points in weekend wins over Bixby and Jenks. Had 16 points and 10 rebounds against Bixby. Averaged 13 rebounds in three games at the previous week's Shawnee Invitational. His teammate, Tyler Pinder, had 54 points in three games last week, and had 10 assists against Bixby.
Garrett Long, Adair: Senior point-guard scored 40 in a 69-66 loss Saturday at 4A No. 9 Verdigris. For the season, Long, a four-year starter, is averaging 21 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists to lead the 3A No. 7 Warriors.
Ty Frierson, Memorial: Junior point-guard is incredibly consistent -- he's averaging 17.3 points for the season and that's what he averaged in three wins last week. His overall totals for the 3-0 week were 50 points, 19 assists and 12 steals.
Kyler Mann, Owasso: The 6-4 senior had 12 points and 20 rebounds in a 69-58 win over Bixby on Saturday that capped a month that included him being the tournament MVP at the Skiatook Invitational and Port City Classic.
Marcal Johnson, Rogers: Last year's Mr. Outside winner made the winning basket in a 52-50 win over McLain on Friday.
Jaylen Wheeler, Liberty: The 6-foot senior guard scored 35 points during a pair of weekend wins.
NEWS AND NOTES
Rams bounce back
Trenton Ellison scored 18 points to lead No. 6 Owasso past then-No. 9 Bixby 69-58 on Saturday night at Bixby in a key matchup for the Frontier Valley Conference lead and Class 6A playoff seedings.
The Rams' win came a day after 16th-ranked Muskogee's 83-76 upset win at Owasso.
B.J. Armstrong finished with 15 points off the bench for the Rams (11-2, 4-2). Parker Friedrichsen led all scorers with 24 points for the Spartans (10-3, 4-2).
The Rams held a 29-28 halftime lead, but started to pull away and led 48-38 at the end of the third quarter.
"I thought our defense was a lot better in the third quarter," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "That allowed us to get some easy buckets in transition. I was proud of my guys. They were resilient. We had to make sure they had the right mindset on how we got to 10 wins."
Close wins elude Sandites
After two consecutive last-second losses, it was disappointing for coach Eric Savage and the Sandites when their scheduled game against Booker T. Washington last Friday was canceled due to BTW being in COVID quarantine.
Savage's attempts to find another opponent were unsuccessful.
"You want to get that taste out of your mouth," Savage said about the two losses. "But it may have been a blessing in disguise not to get another game scheduled. After playing four games in six days, this will give us a chance to heal up and have fresh legs."
Sand Springs visits Broken Arrow on Tuesday night and hosts Bartlesville on Friday.
Hectic schedule for Wagoner
If all games are played as scheduled, Wagoner's basketball teams will open February with nine in 16 days.
It's a challenging assignment, but Wagoner boys coach Zack Ange is taking a positive approach.
"I've told our boys that it's more fun to play games than to practice," Ange said.
The Bulldogs' boys team ended January with five wins in their last six games, including a 57-56 victory on Friday at Hilldale.
Jacob Scroggins scored 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter for Wagoner and made the two winning free throws with 7.1 seconds left.
"It was one of those weird games," Ange said. "We controlled 95% of the game. We're still behind in our conditioning because of our late start to the season, but our boys fought hard and made some big plays to get the win on the road."
Wagoner, which played Monday at Central, ended January at 8-6 without having played a home game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play three at home this week.
"Our kids are excited to be at home," Ange said.
Stretch run
This is the last week before the Class 6A and 5A playoff seedings/pairings are determined. Matchups that could have a big impact on the postseason are on Tuesday: 6A No. 13 Bixby at No. 16 Muskogee, 5A No. 15 Edison at No. 8 Rogers and 5A No. 13 Glenpool at No. 7 Coweta; Friday: 6A No 10 Jenks at Bixby, 6A No. 12 Union at No. 11 Broken Arrow, 5A No. 9 OKC McGuinness at No. 6 Bishop Kelley and 5A No. 20 Collinsville at No. 10 Claremore; Saturday: Broken Arrow at No. 6 Owasso.
Other intriguing matchups this week include on Tuesday: 3A No. 14 Metro Christian at 4A No. 4 Victory Christian; Thursday: 5A No. 2 Memorial at 4A No. 3 Webster; Friday: 4A No. 8 Holland Hall at Victory Christian; Saturday: Edison at Memorial and Webster at Jenks.
Nominations needed
Area coaches who have not submitted Mr. Inside/Outside nominations are encouraged to send them as soon as possible to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com. Ms. Inside/Outside nominations can be sent to Mike Brown at mike.brown@tulsaworld.com -- the 30 boys and 30 girls candidates are scheduled to be published Feb. 14. Players from all grades 9-12 are eligible.
Also coaches are encouraged to submit player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis and Mike Brown at their email addresses. The deadline for nominations is early Sunday afternoon.
Signing Day Wednesday
Wednesday is the opening day of the next college football signing period and many schools have ceremonies to celebrate the signings of football players and other athletes. Please report signings to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.
-- Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this report
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 31, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial (24) 10-1, 559; 2. Del City (6) 13-4, 495; 3. Putnam North (1) 9-3, 463; 4. Norman North 12-3, 450; 5. Edmond North 12-4, 436; 6. Owasso 11-2, 402; 7. Choctaw 9-4, 359; 8. Midwest City 11-4, 339; 9. Putnam West 11-6, 335; 10. Jenks 9-4, 317; 11. Broken Arrow 10-5, 282; 12. Union 10-5, 274; 13. Bixby 10-3, 244; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 10-6, 238; 15. Moore 10-5, 204.
Class 5A
1. MWC Carl Albert (12) 14-3, 482; 2. Memorial (8) 14-2, 476; 3. Lawton MacArthur (7) 15-2, 473; 4. Shawnee 11-5, 393; 5. Sapulpa 9-9, 368; 6. Bishop Kelley 9-5, 367; 7. Coweta 9-4, 334; 8. Rogers 10-5, 325; 9. OKC McGuinness 11-7, 289; 10. Claremore 9-4, 271; 11. Pryor 12-4, 266; 12. East Central 7-4, 236; 13. Glenpool 8-6, 222; 14. El Reno 6-7, 198; 15. Edison 7-7, 195.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (51) 17-1, 960; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 12-5, 900; 3. Webster 9-4, 843; 4. Victory Christian 12-4, 764; 5. OKC Mt. St. Mary 12-0, 763; 6. Tuttle 11-5, 625; 7. Classen SAS 9-2, 600; 8. Holland Hall 9-3 599; 9. Verdigris 15-1, 568; 10. Broken Bow 15-4, 490; 11. Ada 12-7, 465; 12. OKC Marshall 10-4, 366; 13. Blanchard 12-5, 353; 14. Elgin 11-6, 341; 15. Newcastle 11-6, 284.
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian (28) 17-1, 821; 2. Hugo (15) 16-0, 792; 3. OKC Millwood (4) 12-3, 756; 4. Community Christian 12-2, 706; 5. Christian Heritage 14-4, 654; 6. Beggs (1) 10-2, 647; 7. Adair 10-3, 591; 8. Star Spencer 4-7, 470; 9. Prague 12-2, 412; 10. Eufaula 7-3 373; 11 (tie). Kingston 10-5, 348 and North Rock Creek 13-3, 348; 13. Marlow 12-2, 343; 14. Metro Christian 8-5, 308; 15. Roland 10-5, 286.
Class 2A
1. Dale (29) 15-2, 995; 2. Hooker (12) 14-1, 947; 3. Pawnee (8) 14-0, 919; 4. Cashion 15-3, 875; 5. Okla. Union (6) 16-1, 866; 6. Hennessey 10-1, 739; 7. Howe (1) 15-2, 709; 8. Minco 9-7, 627; 9. Pawhuska 11-2, 551; 10. Nowata 9-1, 534; 11. Amber-Pocasset 13-5, 398; 12. Hulbert 11-4, 381; 13. Silo 13-6 366; 14. Okla. Christian Academy 10-5, 356; 15. Morrison 13-4, 355.
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (27) 11-1, 1,035; 2. Hydro-Eakly (21) 17-0, 1,032; 3. Arapaho-Butler (7) 14-5, 924; 4. Garber (4) 14-4, 909; 5. Calumet (1) 12-0, 890; 6. Stuart 15-1, 722; 7. Caddo 15-0, 680; 8. Vanoss 15-5, 660; 9. Canute 14-5, 628; 10. Velma-Alma 12-5, 619; 11. Snyder 13-2, 441; 12. Vici 11-9, 372; 13. Regent Prep 9-5, 359; 14. Seiling 15-2, 335; 15. Wright City 13-5, 244.
Class B
1. Varnum (50) 17-2, 1,201; 2. Roff (9) 19-1, 1,131; 3. Duke (2) 15-1, 1,007; 4. Lomega (2) 16-3; 5. Red Oak 16-2, 1,150; 6. Leedey (2) 14-2, 802; 7. Kinta 12-2, 709; 8. Battiest (1) 17-4, 612; 9. Cyril (1) 13-4, 514; 10. Earlsboro 13-4, 511; 11. Whitesboro 11-4, 479; 12. Butner 15-4, 461; 13. Big Pasture 13-7, 419; 14. Tyrone 8-5, 353; 15. Sasakwa 9-4, 324.