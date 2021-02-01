Boys hot list includes Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen, Memorial's Ty Frierson, Adair's Garrett Long

"You want to get that taste out of your mouth," Savage said about the two losses. "But it may have been a blessing in disguise not to get another game scheduled. After playing four games in six days, this will give us a chance to heal up and have fresh legs."

Sand Springs visits Broken Arrow on Tuesday night and hosts Bartlesville on Friday.

Hectic schedule for Wagoner

If all games are played as scheduled, Wagoner's basketball teams will open February with nine in 16 days.

It's a challenging assignment, but Wagoner boys coach Zack Ange is taking a positive approach.

"I've told our boys that it's more fun to play games than to practice," Ange said.

The Bulldogs' boys team ended January with five wins in their last six games, including a 57-56 victory on Friday at Hilldale.

Jacob Scroggins scored 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter for Wagoner and made the two winning free throws with 7.1 seconds left.

"It was one of those weird games," Ange said. "We controlled 95% of the game. We're still behind in our conditioning because of our late start to the season, but our boys fought hard and made some big plays to get the win on the road."