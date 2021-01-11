Boys basketball update: Player-of-the-week Te'Zohn Taft leads Sapulpa to Lincoln title; Owasso prevails against at Skiatook

Jackson Skipper, a 6-7 senior, also had an impressive tournament. Skipper had 30 points and 11 rebounds in the quarterfinals against Jay. In an 83-73 win over Edison in the title game, Skipper had 14 points and 12 rebounds, For the season, he is averaging 18 points per game.

"He can do it all on the court," Bruner said. "He can shoot it and take it to the rack."

Other Sapulpa standouts in the tournament included guards Mason Dement and Brandon Niyah.

"We're deep, we play 12-to-13 every game," Bruner said. "We come at people in waves. Our defensive pressure carries us. We played really well as a group in the tournament and we're starting to jell.

"I've got the same type of feeling about this team as I did about our state tournament team two years. This is a fun group."

It was Sapulpa's second win over No. 13 Edison this season.

"When Sapulpa smells blood, they really swarm," Edison coach Michael Parish said. "They have so many athletes. They are strong, they are fast. We ran into a buzz saw. They are really good."

Good week for Edison