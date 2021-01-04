Boys basketball update: Player of the week honors for Webster's Anthony Pritchard; Memorial moves back to No. 1 in 5A rankings

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Anthony Pritchard • Webster • 6-3 • Sr.
The guard and Tennessee Tech signee scored 49 points to help the Warriors win both games at the Festival of Champions. He shot 63% on 2s, had 16 rebounds and 12 assists. For the season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the 4A No. 3 Warriors (6-2).
NEWS AND NOTES
Jenks' Clay Martin released from hospital
Jenks basketball coach and NFL referee Clay Martin is back home after his release from St. Francis Hospital on Monday afternoon.
Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, was admitted to St. Francis on Saturday. He has been battling COVID-19 and been sidelined the past three NFL weekends.
"The last few weeks have been difficult on our family as we've experienced first hand the difficulties of COVID," Martin said. "We're grateful for all the encouragement we've received as we've leaned heavily on faith, family and friends."
Longtime Jenks assistant Kalin Dahl led the Trojans in their two games last week in the Festival of Champions.
Spartans off to hot start
Bixby is 5-0 going into its home game Tuesday against Sand Springs. The Spartans are coming off a 6-16 season and have not had a winning record since 2014.
Parker Friedrichsen, a sophomore, is averaging 26.2 points and senior Xavier Glenn is at 21.4. Friedrichsen was the Tahlequah tournament MVP.
"Xavier is the most underrated player in 6A and Parker is the best shooter in Oklahoma," Bixby coach Sam Fairchild said.
Dees returns
Regent Prep coach Kerwin Dees is expected to be back on the bench Tuesday when the 2A No. 14 Rams host Lincoln Christian.
Dees missed two games last week after undergoing unexpected hernia surgery. In 44 years of coaching, he previously had only missed one game. Assistant coach Bob Mareburger filled in for Dees in a win over Rejoice Christian and a loss to Holland Hall.
"Bob did a great job," Dees said. "I am grateful for him filling in and his work all the time."
Dutch's depth improves
Class 4A No. 7 Holland Hall's 45-38 win over Regent Prep last Wednesday was its only game in a 17-day span going into Tuesday night's home matchup against No. 5 Victory Christian.
Four of the Dutch's top eight players were busy helping Holland Hall win the 3A state football title when the basketball season started so they missed the first three games. The returnees include Nunu Campbell and Marc Gouldsby.
"There's not a better guard competition defensively -- they are so competitive," Dutch coach Teddy Owens said.
According to Owens, the transition time for football players is more challenging this season due to COVID-19 protocols that kept basketball players apart during the offseason.
Holland Hall has qualified for the 4A state tournament the past two seasons.
"I really like our team, our offense is better and we have more depth than last year," Owens said.
Chargers return to No. 1
Memorial is back on top of the Class 5A rankings after winning the Festival of Champions last week. The Chargers (8-2) traded places with now-No. 2 Lawton MacArthur. The teams have split two games this season.
Memorial does not have a senior in its regular starting lineup for the first time since 1996.
"I think we've gotten better each game this year minus our setbacks in Norman (to MacArthur and Putnam West)," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "I am so proud of our kids. To have played 10 games is a huge celebration of what's been a crazy unfortunate year throughout the world and hopefully brighter days are in front of us.
"The kids decided back in June when they first could get back together that this was important to them and they've made it work in the classroom and on the court, and they've seen the fruits of that labor."
Short bench
Webster is 6-2 and ranked No. 3 in 4A despite having little depth. The Warriors have suited up only five players at times this season and had seven in uniform (playing six) in each of its two wins in last week's Festival of Champions. Webster has a larger roster, but several players are ineligible academically.
"I think we're OK with the seven, we're doing good with it, surprisingly, no foul outs," Webster coach Scott Bowman said. "We don't really have any guards or posts, our players play inside and outside, play every position, and we are in great condition. We do a lot of conditioning drills. Even with only five or six players we try to wear out the other team."
Scroggins shines
Wagoner's Jacob Scroggins had a strong performance in last week's Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic. The 6-4 senior had 53 points in three games, as he was 19-of-41 from the field and 10-of-25 on 3s.
Tournament week
The Skiatook Invitational, scheduled Thursday through Saturday, has another strong field that includes 6A No. 6 Owasso, 6A No. 16 Muskogee, 6A No. 17 Broken Arrow, 5A No. 4 Bishop Kelley, 5A No. 12 Tahlequah, 4A No. 3 Webster, 3A No. 10 Star Spencer and Skiatook.
Tournaments are also scheduled this week at Bartlesville, Beggs, Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Oologah and Regent Prep.
Breath commits
Booker T. Washington graduate Jalen Breath, a 6-8 OBCA All-State selection last season, committed recently to Radford University.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 3, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial (29) 4-0, 600; 2. Putnam North 3-1, 547; 3. Edmond North (1) 3-1, 541; 4. Del City 5-2, 499; 5. Putnam West 5-2, 471; 6. Owasso 2-0, 420; 7 (tie). Union 4-1, 404, and Choctaw 2-1, 404; 9. Midwest City 3-2, 390; 10. Bixby 5-0, 381; 11. Edmond Santa Fe 3-2, 308; 12. Norman North 3-2, 262; 13. Jenks 3-3, 253; 14. Mustang 6-3, 227; 15. Moore 4-0, 197.
Class 5A
1. Memorial (8) 8-2, 423; 2. Lawton MacArthur (7) 4-2, 418; 3. MWC Carl Albert (7) 6-1, 416; 4. Bishop Kelley 4-2, 364; 5. Shawnee 3-2, 332; 6. Glenpool 4-0, 304; 7. Claremore 4-1, 267; 8. El Reno 2-0, 250; 9. Sapulpa 3-3, 239; 10. OKC McGuinness 4-3, 232; 11. Rogers 4-3, 217; 12. Tahlequah 3-2, 211; 13. Noble 4-2, 193; 14. East Central 2-3, 167; 15. Coweta 1-1, 163.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (37) 6-1, 930; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (10) 5-0, 903; 3. Webster 6-2, 823; 4. Ada 5-1, 723; 5. Victory Christian 6-1, 696; 6. Tuttle 4-1, 639; 7. Holland Hall 4-1, 615; 8. Mt. St. Mary 4-0, 567; 9. Elgin 5-1, 427; 10. Classen SAS 2-1, 406; 11. OKC Marshall 1-2, 383; 12. Broken Bow 4-2, 375; 13. Blanchard 4-1, 329; 14. Weatherford 5-1, 302; 15. OKC Douglass 2-0, 298.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (12) 5-1, 634; 2. Crossings Christian (5) 6-1, 619; 3. Hugo (9) 9-0, 593; 4. Adair 5-1, 509; 5. Christian Heritage (3) 5-1, 500; 6. Community Christian 4-1, 476; 7. Beggs 0-2, 460; 8. Roland 4-2, 370; 9. Metro Christian 2-2, 340; 10. Star Spencer 1-1, 323; 11. Eufaula 0-1, 262; 12. Tishomingo 6-0, 251; 13. Okla. Christian School 1-1, 201; 14. Prague 4-1, 197; 15. North Rock Creek 5-0, 195.
Class 2A
1. Dale (36) 4-0, 927; 2. Hooker (3) 6-0, 835; 3. Pawnee (3) 3-0, 784; 4. Okla. Union (2) 7-0, 755; 5. Cashion 5-1, 731; 6. Hennessey 3-0, 653; 7. Minco (2) 3-3, 646; 8. Howe (1) 7-2, 591; 9. Pawhuska 2-0, 472; 10. Amber-Pocasset 6-1, 463; 11. Silo 7-2, 430; 12. Nowata 5-1, 426; 13. Wewoka 2-2 342; 14. Hulbert 4-1, 261; 15. Oktaha 4-2, 293.
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton 5-0, 1,251; 2. Hydro-Eakly (14) 7-0, 1,233; 3. Garber (7) 5-1, 1,112; 4. Arapaho-Butler (4) 8-0, 1,093; 5. Calumet 6-0, 1,050; 6. Stuart 6-0, 921; 7. Vanoss 7-1, 810; 8. Caddo 6-0, 766; 9. Velma-Alma 4-1, 755; 10. Canute 7-1, 699; 11. Vici 7-1, 542; 12. Rattan 9-3, 464; 13. Snyder 6-0, 412; 14. Regent Prep 2-1, 355; 15. Wright City 6-3, 344.
Class B
1. Varnum (58) 7-0, 1,506; 2. Roff (9) 9-0, 1,391; 3, Duke (6) 5-0, 1,284; 4, Lomega (1) 5-1; 5, Red Oak 6-0, 1,150; 6, Battiest 11-1, 901; 7, Leedey 6-1, 870; 8, Kinta (1) 7-2, 818; 9, Earlsboro 4-1, 746; 10, Butner 7-3, 673; 11, Big Pasture 5-3, 597; 12, Cyril (1) 4-2, 548; 13, Whitesboro 5-3, 542; 14, Tyrone (1) 1-2, 513; 15, Mulhall-Orlando 6-0, 475.