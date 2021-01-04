Boys basketball update: Player of the week honors for Webster's Anthony Pritchard; Memorial moves back to No. 1 in 5A rankings

"The kids decided back in June when they first could get back together that this was important to them and they've made it work in the classroom and on the court, and they've seen the fruits of that labor."

Short bench

Webster is 6-2 and ranked No. 3 in 4A despite having little depth. The Warriors have suited up only five players at times this season and had seven in uniform (playing six) in each of its two wins in last week's Festival of Champions. Webster has a larger roster, but several players are ineligible academically.

"I think we're OK with the seven, we're doing good with it, surprisingly, no foul outs," Webster coach Scott Bowman said. "We don't really have any guards or posts, our players play inside and outside, play every position, and we are in great condition. We do a lot of conditioning drills. Even with only five or six players we try to wear out the other team."

Scroggins shines

Wagoner's Jacob Scroggins had a strong performance in last week's Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic. The 6-4 senior had 53 points in three games, as he was 19-of-41 from the field and 10-of-25 on 3s.

Tournament week