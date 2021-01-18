Boys basketball update: Dynamic duo powers Bixby; BTW looks for Cinderella season

Hornets in underdog role

Perennial power Booker T. Washington is in an unusual position – out of the rankings.

The Hornets, after an 0-5 start, have won two of their past three after a 63-62 comeback win last Tuesday at Bartlesville.

Kam Parker made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to cap the Hornets’ rally from a 14-point deficit. Parker scored 11 of his 20 points in the final 2:57 to erase Bartlesville’s 59-49 lead. A week earlier, Washington picked up its first win, 63-60, over Stillwater.

“That first win was a relief,” said Eli K. Brown III, in his first season as BTW’s coach after leading Central for 10 years.

Parker, who averages 14.5 points, and Ijai Johnson, who scores 16 per game, are the only returning starters for the Hornets, who graduated All-Staters Bryce Thompson, Trey Phipps and Jalen Breath from last year’s team that finished No. 1 in the 6A rankings.