Boys basketball update: Dynamic duo powers Bixby; BTW looks for Cinderella season

Hornets in underdog role
Perennial power Booker T. Washington is in an unusual position – out of the rankings.
The Hornets, after an 0-5 start, have won two of their past three after a 63-62 comeback win last Tuesday at Bartlesville.
Kam Parker made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to cap the Hornets’ rally from a 14-point deficit. Parker scored 11 of his 20 points in the final 2:57 to erase Bartlesville’s 59-49 lead. A week earlier, Washington picked up its first win, 63-60, over Stillwater.
“That first win was a relief,” said Eli K. Brown III, in his first season as BTW’s coach after leading Central for 10 years.
Parker, who averages 14.5 points, and Ijai Johnson, who scores 16 per game, are the only returning starters for the Hornets, who graduated All-Staters Bryce Thompson, Trey Phipps and Jalen Breath from last year’s team that finished No. 1 in the 6A rankings.
“Our kids know this year they’ve got win it on their own, they can’t look for Bryce, Trey or Jalen anymore,” Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. “We have two things workings against us — we’re a vertically challenged team, we don’t have a player taller than 6-3, and everyone else in the Frontier Conference has at least one 6-6 or 6-7 guy. And we don’t have a lot of experience. It’s also been an adjustment for Kam and Ijai, because last year they were getting the other team’s No. 4 or 5 defender, now they’re getting the top two defenders.
“But our kids fight hard and they are going to keep fighting and hopefully we’ll be a Cinderella story.”
Washington hosts 6AI No. 9 Bixby on Tuesday.
Metro works overtime
Grant Gessert’s basket with five seconds left in the fourth overtime lifted Metro Christian past Regent Prep 70-68 on Thursday night. The teams also played another 4-OT game a few season ago.
“That’s crazy,” Metro coach Bryon Flam said.
And so was the game as Regent made tying 3-pointers at the end of two of the OT periods and Metro missed two free throws with 1.8 seconds left in another.
Metro had to play the next night and battled 4A No. 8 Holland Hall before falling 51-42.
“It wasn’t a matter of us running out of gas, it was more of Holland Hall’s good defense and making more plays than we did,” Flam said.
Four of Metro’s top eight players have only been with the team for a few weeks after helping the Patriots win the 2A state football title on Dec. 19. They only had a few practices before Metro’s senior ski trip in the first week of January.
“We’re still trying to figure out what we have,” Flam said. “It’s going to take some time to get in a rhythm.”
Chargers win pair
Memorial, after a two-week layoff, came back with dominating performances last week in a pair of wins, 83-53 over Central and 82-61 over Victory Christian.
Ty Frierson had 41 points and nine assists last week to earn player-of-the-week honors. The 5A No. 2 Chargers’ top-three scorers — Frierson, Seth Pratt and Killian Spellman, combine for 44 points per game, but Memorial is also getting strong contributions from others.
“Juwan Provitt, Dannon Lundy, Montae Collins and Bradyn Hubbard do so much for this team besides scoring that leads this team’s success,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “They crash the boards, cover the back end, guard the other team’s best players, communicate on defense and make the hockey assist that leads to this year’s team finding flow that is needed for us to reach our potential. They just care about winning and making their teammates better.”
Collinsville gains momentum
Collinsville enters this week with four wins in its past five games after a 58-56 win over Oologah on Saturday.
Jacob Scyrkels scored 19 and Caden Buoy added 14 for Collinsville (4-3) while Josh Garrison had 29 points for the Mustangs (4-3).
“I thought both teams competed well,” Collinsville coach Todd Anderson sand. “Caden Buoy had a great game.”
Collinsville built a 48-34 lead midway through the third quarter, but Oologah closed the frame with nine straight points. It was 57-54 when Scyrkels made a free throw on the front end of a 1-and-1 with 40 seconds left.
Big tournament week
This is the final tournament week before the playoffs. Two prominent tournaments Thursday through Saturday in the Tulsa area are the Port City Classic at Catoosa and Jenks/Union Invitational.
The Port City Classic has one of its best-ever boys fields. In the quarterfinals Thursday, 6A No. 7 Owasso faces Catoosa at 11:30 a.m., 5A No. 6 Bishop Kelley meets 5A No. 10 Edison at 2:30 p.m., 4A No. 4 Victory Christian plays 5A No. 18 Tahlequah at 5:30 p.m., and 6A No. 18 Sand Springs meets 5A No. 16 Collinsville at 8:30 p.m.
At the Jenks/Union Invitational quarterfinals Thursday (all state schools 6A), No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe meets No. 15 Mustang at 5:30 p.m. (at Union) and 6A No. 12 Union hosts HFC Warriors at 8:30 p.m.; and Booker T. Washington meets No. 3 Putnam West at 5:30 p.m. (at Jenks) and No. 13 Jenks hosts Trinity at 8:30 p.m. All Saturday games will be at Union.
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 17, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond North (22) 9-1, 478; 2. Edmond Memorial (3) 8-1, 453; 3. Putnam West 10-3 431; 4. 4. Norman North (1) 9-2, 402; 5. Putnam North 6-3, 396; 6. Choctaw 5-2, 348; 7 (tie). Del City 8-4, 326 and Owasso 5-1, 326; 9. Bixby 9-1, 299; 10. Moore 7-3, 263; 11. Midwest City 6-3, 262; 12. Union 7-4, 221; 13. Jenks 4-3, 196; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 6-5, 194; 15. Mustang 7-4, 162.
Class 5A
1. MWC Carl Albert (16) 11-1, 465; 2 (tie). Lawton MacArthur (4) 11-2, 394, and Memorial (3) 10-2, 458; 4. Shawnee 9-2, 353; 5. Sapulpa 8-5, 311; 6. Bishop Kelley 5-3, 309; 7. Coweta 7-2, 279; 8. Glenpool 6-2, 251; 9. OKC McGuinness 7-6, 224; 10 (tie). Edison 6-5, 213 and Rogers 7-4, 213; l2. Claremore 5-2, 212; 13. El Reno 4-4, 200; 14. Pryor 7-3, 180; 15. Noble, 7-4, 172.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (45) 11-1, 960; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (2) 8-3, 812; 3. Webster 9-3, 737; 4. Victory Christian 8-2, 670; 5 (tie). St. Mary 9-0, 657 and Tuttle 8-2, 657; 8. Holland Hall 7-2, 528; 9. Classen SAS 5-1, 444; 10. Elgin 8-3, 386; 11, Broken Bow 9-3, 342; 12. Verdigris 9-1, 336; 13. Weatherford 8-3, 328; 14. Blanchard 8-3, 306; 15. OKC Marshall 7-4, 281.
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian (10) 12-1, 791; 2. Hugo (13) 12-0, 781; 3. OKC Millwood (14) 7-3, 780; 4. Community Christian 8-1, 718; 5. Christian Heritage 9-3; 6. Adair 6-2, 599; 7. Beggs 4-2, 586; 8. Star Spencer 3-5, 486; 9. North Rock Creek 10-2 373; 10. Eufaula 2-1, 371; 11. Prague 10-2, 366; 12. Metro Christian 4-3, 362; 13. Keys 8-1, 335; 14. Roland 7-5, 322; 15. Kingston 7-3, 241.
Class 2A
1. Dale (14) 9-1, 892; 2. Hooker (20) 11-0, 892; 3. Cashion 12-1, 858; 4. Pawnee (4) 9-0, 816; 5. Okla. Union (8) 12-0, 806; 6. Hennessey 8-1, 677; 7. Howe (1) 10-2, 628; 8. Minco 7-5, 627; 9. Pawhuska 6-1, 539; 10. Nowata 8-1, 490; 11. Silo 9-5, 426; 12. Amber-Pocasset 9-4, 415; 13. Hulbert 6-1, 357; 14. Okla. Christian Academy 9-3, 319; 15. Wewoka 4-4, 291.
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (27) 7-0, 1,035; 2. Hydro-Eakly (21) 12-0, 1,032; 3. Arapaho-Butler (7) 11-2, 924; 4. Garber (4) 8-4, 909; 5. Calumet (1) 12-0, 890; 6. Stuart 10-1, 722; 7. Caddo 10-0, 680; 8. Vanoss 11-3, 660; 9. Canute 12-1, 628; 10. Velma-Alma 9-3, 619; 11. Snyder 10-1, 441; 12. Vici 8-5, 372; 13. Regent Prep 6-3, 359; 14. Seiling 9-2, 335; 15. Wright City 10-4, 244.
Class B
1. Varnum (50) 13-0, 1,201; 2. Roff (9) 13-0, 1,131; 3, Duke (2) 8-0, 1,007; 4, Lomega (2) 11-1; 5, Red Oak 12-1, 1,150; 6, Leedey (2) 12-1, 802; 7, Kinta 11-2, 709; 8. Battiest (1) 13-3, 612; 9, Cyril (1) 9-3, 514; 10. Earlsboro 8-3, 511; 11. Whitesboro 7-3, 479; 12. Butner 10-4, 461; 13. Big Pasture 11-4, 419; 14, Tyrone (1) 3-4, 353; 15, Sasakwa 7-0, 324.
