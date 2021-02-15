Boys basketball hot list features Oologah's Isaiah Ryan, Regent Prep's Nate Beitel

After having their last five regular-season games called off, Wagoner coach Zack Ange finds a positive aspect from the last four cancellations that resulted from winter weather.

"I have been little worried all season about us being exposed to COVID from playing in a game, and for us with seven seniors -- and having five of those as starters -- it would be devastating if that happened to us right before the playoffs and we couldn't play that first game," Ange said.

Ange's team had a shoot-around Saturday just before another winter storm arrived in Wagoner.

"I told our players that with all the challenges this season, the team that's going to win is the one that's mentally focused and strong," Ange said. "There are no excuses."

Wagoner (11-6) has won eight of its past nine games going into Saturday's 4A home playoff opener against Inola (8-7), which has won four of its past five.

"Inola is better than its record and has a hall-of-fame coach (Clyde Barkley)," Ange said. "We've got six of the top 13 teams (in 4A) in our area. This is why we played tough competition. If we play our best basketball, we'll be fine, no matter who we play. We'll be ready to go."