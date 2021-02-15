Boys basketball hot list features Oologah's Isaiah Ryan, Regent Prep's Nate Beitel

BOYS HOT LIST
Isaiah Ryan, Oologah: The 6-6 senior forward averages 13.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Nate Beitel, Regent Prep: A Mr. Outside candidate, the junior scored 81 points in three wins last week as he also produced 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals. Averages 19 points per game. Scored 29 in a Class A playoff opener against Gans.
Derrick McDonald, Green Country: The 6-7 senior had 46 points as the Defenders split two games last week. For the season, he is averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Brad Reeves, Pawnee: Junior guard averages 18 points for the 2A No. 3 Black Bears.
Ty Frierson, Memorial: During the last 11 games, the Mr. Outside candidate is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Coach Bobby Allison said about the junior, "Ty has been a consistent force on the offensive end, as a defensive guard and making his teammates better."
NEWS AND NOTES
Pawnee ready for playoffs
Pawnee coach David Page believes his 17-1 team, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, has the ingredients necessary to win the Black Bears' first state title since they captured three in a row from 2008-10.
"One of the things I like about our team is that all five starters have led our team in scoring in a game this year," Page said Monday. "We often have four or five guys score in double figures."
Brad Reeves is the scoring leader at 18 points per game, followed by Gunnar Gordon at 15. Jake Mitchell averages 12 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Hixon averages 10 points and the other starter is Landreth Harrison. Gordon and Harrison came into this season after undergoing knee (torn ACL) surgery.
Top reserves are Kamden Jones and Conner Skidgel.
Unlike many teams, Pawnee has not been affected much by cancellations this year. Pawnee's first two games were canceled, but 18 in a row have been played since then although Tuesday's scheduled home game against No. 9 Pawhuska could be called off due to the weather. Pawhuska gave Pawnee its lone loss, 63-50, on Feb. 2.
Pawnee hosts Konawa in a playoff opener Saturday.
"We're a well-rounded team," Page said. "We had our five best kids coming back (after going 27-2 last season and qualifying for the state tournament that was canceled). Our kids play well together."
Mannford's long layoff nears end
Mannford will play its first game since Jan. 16 -- a layoff of 33 days -- when it visits Bristow, weather permitting, in a Class 4A playoff opener Friday night.
During the layoff, Mannford has experienced 11 cancelations because of COVID or the weather. Mannford (8-4) won four of its last five before the hiatus.
"And we've only had about eight practices during that time," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "It's definitely been a year like no other I've had to deal with in 20 years of coaching. We're navigating unchartered territory, but we're not the only ones. It's been frustrating."
This is the first time in 10 years that Mannford has not hosted its district game. A good aspect of Oklahoma's playoff system for 4A, 3A and 2A teams is that the postseason before the state tournament is double elimination so a bad performance due to rustiness or any other reason in the district game will not end a team's season.
"We have a young group that's been resilient," Banfield said. "They've still been working hard. This is the hand we've been dealt. We'll do our best and see what we've got."
In a similar situation is Catoosa, which also hasn't played since Jan. 16 and will open the playoffs Saturday at No. 9 Verdigris.
Memorial wins conference
Memorial clinched the Green Country Conference title when Tulsa Public Schools last week shut down all athletics through Tuesday, canceling the Chargers' last four games. The Chargers regained the GCC title after Webster won it last year.
"We defeated every team in the conference and split two games with Webster, the best opposing team," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "It's incredible we played 18 games. After what happened last March 12 (when COVID canceled the state tournament), every game we play is a blessing."
Memorial, which had voluntary practices last week, will have three weeks between its regular-season finale and 5A playoff opener Feb. 27. The Chargers are the 5A East No. 1 seed for the ninth year in a row.
Ironic timing
Edison, ranked No. 14 in 5A, went into COVID quarantine just before weather led to TPS' shutdown of athletics through at least Tuesday. Eagles coach Michael Parish, who has been sitting on 299 career wins since Jan. 22, is hoping the Eagles will be able to return to action and have a Senior Day game Saturday against Booker T. Washington.
"I miss having Booker T. in our conference," Parish said. "They are such a tradition-rich program and we've had some great games with them. When the chance came up to schedule them, I jumped on it."
Keeping his players focused and ready during a layoff is a challenge.
"We encourage them to do push-ups, jump rope and stretch while they are in their house," Parish said.
Wagoner will be ready
After having their last five regular-season games called off, Wagoner coach Zack Ange finds a positive aspect from the last four cancellations that resulted from winter weather.
"I have been little worried all season about us being exposed to COVID from playing in a game, and for us with seven seniors -- and having five of those as starters -- it would be devastating if that happened to us right before the playoffs and we couldn't play that first game," Ange said.
Ange's team had a shoot-around Saturday just before another winter storm arrived in Wagoner.
"I told our players that with all the challenges this season, the team that's going to win is the one that's mentally focused and strong," Ange said. "There are no excuses."
Wagoner (11-6) has won eight of its past nine games going into Saturday's 4A home playoff opener against Inola (8-7), which has won four of its past five.
"Inola is better than its record and has a hall-of-fame coach (Clyde Barkley)," Ange said. "We've got six of the top 13 teams (in 4A) in our area. This is why we played tough competition. If we play our best basketball, we'll be fine, no matter who we play. We'll be ready to go."
Longhorns also ready
Inola coach Clyde Barkley likes the progress the Longhorns (8-7) have shown this year after going 6-19 last season.
The Longhorns were one of the few area teams that played a regular-season game last week -- they defeated Kansas 70-29 on Tuesday.
"The kids are playing well," Barkley said. "We have balanced scoring and I'm proud of my group."
Tucker Ford leads Inola scorers at 13 points per game and Dalton Norman averages 10. Other starters are Zach Biggs, Hank Parsons and Garrett Cummings. Inola starts four seniors plus Ford, a junior. Several sophomores contribute as reserves.
"Class 4A is really tough," Barkley said. "I tell our players that every year there's always an underdog team that reaches the state tournament so we have a chance to go deep."
Barkley is three wins away from 700 in his his 42 seasons at Inola.
"This is one of the craziest years of my career between COVID and the weather," Barkley said. "We're thankful for every game we get."
Weather report
All TPS games are canceled Tuesday as well as Bixby at Owasso and many other area matchups due to the winter weather.
Nominations needed
Coaches are encouraged to submit player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis (boys) and Mike Brown (girls) at their email addresses -- barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com and mike.brown@tulsaworld.com --the deadline for nominations is early Sunday afternoon.
BOYS RANKINGS
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 14, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial (22) 12-1, 478; 2. Del City (4) 15-4, 446; 3. Edmond North 15-4, 400; 4. Norman North 14-4, 387; 5. Owasso 14-2, 380; 6. Putnam North 9-3, 379; 7. Choctaw 12-5, 342; 8. Jenks 11-4, 301; 9. Midwest City 13-5, 295; 10. Broken Arrow 11-6, 281; 11. Putnam West 12-7, 263; 12. Union 11-5, 232; 13. Edmond Santa Fe 12-6, 229; 14. Muskogee 10-3, 228; 15. Bixby 10-5, 168.
Class 5A
1. MWC Carl Albert (8) 17-3, 386; 2. Memorial (7) 15-3, 381; 3. Lawton MacArthur (7) 18-2, 379; 4. Bishop Kelley 11-5, 331; 5. Shawnee 13-5, 305; 6. Sapulpa 9-10, 297; 7. Rogers 11-5, 277; 8. Coweta 10-5, 253; 9. Pryor 13-4, 233; 10. Claremore 10-5, 232; 11. OKC McGuinness 12-9, 217; 12. East Central 7-4, 198; 13. Glenpool 8-6, 167; 14. Edison 7-9, 151; 15. OKC Southeast 7-4, 136.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (51) 18-1, 960; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 15-5, 900; 3. Webster 11-5, 843; 4. Victory Christian 14-4, 764; 5. OKC Mt. St. Mary 14-2, 763; 6. Tuttle 12-5, 625; 7. Classen SAS 12-2, 600; 8. Holland Hall 10-4, 599; 9. Verdigris 17-1, 568; 10. Broken Bow 17-5, 490; 11. Ada 12-7, 465; 12. OKC Marshall 11-5, 366; 13. Blanchard 16-5, 353; 14. Elgin 13-8, 341; 15. Newcastle 12-8, 284.
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian (28) 19-2, 821; 2. Hugo (15) 18-0, 792; 3. OKC Millwood (4) 14-5, 756; 4. Community Christian 18-2, 706; 5. Christian Heritage 18-4, 654; 6. Beggs (1) 13-2, 647; 7. Adair 12-4, 591; 8. Star Spencer 7-7, 470; 9. Prague 15-2, 412; 10. Eufaula 8-4, 373; 11 (tie). Kingston 12-7, 348 and North Rock Creek 14-3, 348; 13. Marlow 15-3, 343; 14. Metro Christian 10-6, 308; 15. Roland 11-8, 286.
Class 2A
1. Dale (29) 16-4, 995; 2. Hooker (12) 18-2, 947; 3. Pawnee (8) 17-1, 919; 4. Cashion 18-3, 875; 5. Okla. Union (6) 18-1, 866; 6. Hennessey 10-4, 739; 7. Howe (1) 17-3, 709; 8. Minco 14-8, 627; 9. Pawhuska 12-3, 551; 10. Nowata 10-2, 534; 11. Amber-Pocasset 14-8, 398; 12. Hulbert 12-5, 381; 13. Silo 16-6, 366; 14. Okla. Christian Academy 12-7, 356; 15. Morrison 15-4, 355.
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (27) 12-1, 1,035; 2. Hydro-Eakly (21) 19-0, 1,032; 3. Arapaho-Butler (7) 15-6, 924; 4. Garber (4) 18-4, 909; 5. Calumet (1) 14-0, 890; 6. Stuart 15-2, 722; 7. Caddo 18-1, 680; 8. Vanoss 16-5, 660; 9. Canute 15-5, 628; 10. Velma-Alma 14-5, 619; 11. Snyder 15-2, 441; 12. Vici 11-11, 372; 13. Regent Prep 12-5, 359; 14. Seiling 18-3, 335; 15. Wright City 15-7, 244.
Class B
1. Varnum (50) 18-3, 1,201; 2. Roff (9) 24-1, 1,131; 3. Duke (2) 17-2, 1,007; 4. Lomega (2) 19-3; 5. Red Oak 20-2, 1,150; 6. Leedey (2) 16-2, 802; 7. Kinta 15-2, 709; 8. Battiest (1) 20-4, 612; 9. Cyril (1) 15-5, 514; 10. Earlsboro 15-4, 511; 11. Whitesboro 12-4, 479; 12. Butner 18-4, 461; 13. Big Pasture 15-7, 419; 14. Tyrone 10-5, 353; 15. Sasakwa 11-5, 324.
Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.
Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.