 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Booker T. Washington star Gentry Williams tears ACL in right knee

Booker T. Washington star Gentry Williams tears ACL in right knee

Only $5 for 5 months
Trojan Preview

This week, Gentry Williams received a scholarship offer from Florida. He also has offers from, among others, the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Southern Cal.

Booker T. Washington junior football athlete Gentry Williams confirmed to the Tulsa World that he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee last week.

As one of the more highly regarded college prospects in the state, Williams is a wide receiver and defensive back for the Hornets. He also was a state track champion in 2019. As a ninth-grader, he was the gold medalist in the 400 meters. He also competes in the 200-meter sprint and is a member of the 4-by-100 relay team.

In 2019, then-Booker T. Washington football coach Brad Calip described Williams as “probably the fastest man in the state.” Because of the March shutdown of Oklahoma high school sports, there was no track season this year.

Williams told the World he was injured after catching a pass late in the first half of last week’s home meeting with Del City, and that he is scheduled to undergo surgery next week.

This week, the 6-foot, 170-pound Williams received a scholarship offer from the Florida Gators program. He also has offers from, among others, the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Southern Cal.

Week 2: MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl, Owasso-Broken Arrow highlight Friday's schedule; Follow all our coverage here

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News