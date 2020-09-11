Booker T. Washington star Gentry Williams tears ACL in right knee

Booker T. Washington junior football athlete Gentry Williams confirmed to the Tulsa World that he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee last week.
As one of the more highly regarded college prospects in the state, Williams is a wide receiver and defensive back for the Hornets. He also was a state track champion in 2019. As a ninth-grader, he was the gold medalist in the 400 meters. He also competes in the 200-meter sprint and is a member of the 4-by-100 relay team.
In 2019, then-Booker T. Washington football coach Brad Calip described Williams as “probably the fastest man in the state.” Because of the March shutdown of Oklahoma high school sports, there was no track season this year.
Williams told the World he was injured after catching a pass late in the first half of last week’s home meeting with Del City, and that he is scheduled to undergo surgery next week.
This week, the 6-foot, 170-pound Williams received a scholarship offer from the Florida Gators program. He also has offers from, among others, the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Southern Cal.
