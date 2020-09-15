 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Booker T. Washington at Edison among Week 3 canceled games

Booker T. Washington at Edison among Week 3 canceled games

All-City Football

Edison running back Gerard Thompson runs the ball downfield against Central during the preseason All-City Preview finals at LaFortune Stadium. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

On Monday night, Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud announced that the Booker T. Washington at Edison football game scheduled for Friday night was canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Edison’s football coaches and players will be quarantined this week and monitored for further guidance.

Earlier Monday, Cloud said that Central’s scheduled home game Friday against Duncan was canceled due to COVID issues involving Duncan’s coaching staff. Another TPS hosted game that had been canceled, Skiatook at Hale, was reinstated for Friday but moved to East Side Sports Complex (East Central).

However, a game involving a TPS program was added for Friday as Rogers will visit Okemah – both teams had an earlier game canceled due to COVID issues with their scheduled opponents.

Also on Monday, Bixby at Stillwater was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Complete coverage of Week 2

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News