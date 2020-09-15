Booker T. Washington at Edison among Week 3 canceled games

On Monday night, Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud announced that the Booker T. Washington at Edison football game scheduled for Friday night was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Edison’s football coaches and players will be quarantined this week and monitored for further guidance.
Earlier Monday, Cloud said that Central’s scheduled home game Friday against Duncan was canceled due to COVID issues involving Duncan’s coaching staff. Another TPS hosted game that had been canceled, Skiatook at Hale, was reinstated for Friday but moved to East Side Sports Complex (East Central).
However, a game involving a TPS program was added for Friday as Rogers will visit Okemah – both teams had an earlier game canceled due to COVID issues with their scheduled opponents.
High school football scoreboard
Owasso 32, Broken Arrow 6
Jenks 28, Union 0
Bishop Kelley 35, OKC McGuinness 21
