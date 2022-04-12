Booker T. boys bounce back to defeat Owasso for district win after Lady Rams win opener

The Booker T. Washington boys’ soccer team did not like how their last game turned out, so they were determined to put forth a strong effort in an important District 6A-4 matchup Tuesday night at S.E. Williams Stadium.

The Hornets delivered a complete effort, as they received second-half goals from Ethan Gordon and Charlie Nickel with the gusting wind behind them and cruised to a solid 2-0 victory over Owasso.

“This win was crucial,” Gordon said. “Last Friday, we took a pretty brutal loss at Bartlesville, we lost 2-1 in overtime, and this game was really a bounce-back. If we bounce back well, then the season’s going to end up pretty well, I was thinking. If not … Thankfully it didn’t go that way.

Booker T. is now 5-1 in its last six games, with the only blemish that loss in Bartlesville Friday night. Owasso (4-6, 1-1) is just 2-5 in its last seven outings.

“The boys played well, team morale was high,” said first-year coach Kevin Kwarteng. “This is the position I wanted to be in. We lost to Bartlesville, tough defeat, but I think it was a wake-up call for us. I know we can play together. I changed players and the level didn’t drop, so that’s what I’m most happy about.”

After a first half when Booker T. Washington was going into the gusting winds and controlled a lot of the action but couldn’t find the net, they looked even better in the second half with the wind behind them.

Booker T. was awarded the game-deciding penalty kick when Ram defender Dylan Hamer took down BTW’s Christian Boudreaux as he was taking a shot inside the box with 30 minutes left in the contest. Gordon stepped to the dot and snapped the scoreless tie with 29:21 remaining, firing home a low shot to the left side of the net as Owasso goalkeeper Jaxon Kendall dove right.

While Kwarteng rightfully praised the play by Boudreaux that led to the score, Gordon revealed that he changed what he usually does on penalty kicks.

“I have some club teammates on that team and they told the ‘keeper which way (I usually go), so I kind of switched it up and thank goodness, I scored it,” said Gordon, who notched his team-leading sixth goal of the season. “It separated us from the game.”

Owasso had perhaps its best scoring chance with 17:43 to go when Logan Moua drilled a free kick from 20 yards, just outside the box, but Hornets goalkeeper Grant Jackson made a nice save. He finished with five saves to record the shutout.

Booker T. doubled its advantage with 12:43 to play on Nickel’s goal, who pried free a loose ball from about 15 yards out, spun and launched a hard shot that Kendall got his hands on but couldn’t control and the ball slowly rolled into the net.

“All in all, the boys played well,” Kwarteng said. “The goals didn’t come from them, it came from a team effort, and that’s what I’m mostly happy about.”

Owasso 1, Booker T. Washington 0 (girls): It was a lot closer than they would have liked, especially considering the territorial advantage they enjoyed throughout the contest, but in the end, a first-half goal by Emilie Rhein stood up as the game-winner as the Owasso girls won the District 6A-4 matchup.

Going against the intense wind in the first half, Owasso (10-0, 2-0) led 1-0 at the break, and then with the wind at their backs, controlled much of the action in the second. Peppering Booker T. goalkeeper Khalilah Thomas with shots, the Rams held a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal for the game, while also hitting the goalpost and the crossbar once each, but were unable to get another one past Thomas.

King nearly got another one with 1:35 remaining when she received a nice cross from Olivia Kucharyski, but Thomas made a spectacular diving save on King’s point-blank, 5-yard shot.

The Rams have now won their last eight contests by a combined margin of 47-1. Booker T. Washington (5-4, 1-2) has now lost two in a row and four of its last six.

“It wasn’t our best effort, but any time you win a district game, it’s a good thing, we’ll take it,” said Owasso coach Sam Bowers. “We’ve been on a roll, but tonight, it’s just like we ran out of ideas. We’re a lot better than that, we can play better than that.”

Rhein put the Rams up 1-0 with 17:46 left in the first half. Delana King delivered a corner kick into the box, where Rhein found it and volleyed it home from about 7 yards out.

“(King) just played the ball and the ball’s coming toward me and I just stuck my leg out and hoped for the best and the best happened,” Rhein said of the goal. “I was super-excited. I think we have a really special team this year and I think we can do some really special things that maybe people don’t expect from us.”

The blustery wind, which was gusting at over 20 miles per hour for much of the night, was a major factor in the contest, altering the teams’ approach.

“It was a really big impact,” said King, who had three shots on goal and also hit the post. “It was hard, you couldn’t send the ball up in the air at all, it just came back right at you. It was definitely really weird, but it was nice when you could have it with you.”

Girls: Owasso 1, Booker T. Washington 0

Owasso;1;0;--1

Booker T. Washington;0;

Goals: O, Rhein (King).

Saves: O, Passwaters 3; BTW, Thomas 13.

Boys: Booker T. Washington 2, Owasso 0

Owasso;0;0;--;0

Booker T. Washington;0;2;--;2

Goals: BTW, Gordon (PK), Nickel.

Saves: O, Kendall 6; BTW Jackson 5.