Bixby's Zach Blankenship inspired to win 6A state wrestling crown

Why does Bixby’s Zach Blankenship wear a Barry Sanders/Detroit Lions No. 20 jersey when warming up for a wrestling match?

Blankenship is a huge fan of Sanders, the legendary former Oklahoma State University running back, who was similarly undesized.

“(Sanders) was a small guy who defied the odds to do great things and he was an inspiration to guys like me,” said Blankenship, generously listed at 5-foot-5 on Bixby’s MaxPreps football roster.

Blankenship did great things of his own Saturday, capturing the 6A individual wrestling title at 132 pounds. He nipped Moore’s Zeke Escalera 3-1 in overtime, capping a long comeback. Also a champion as a freshman, he missed last year’s state tournament with an injured elbow.

He was one of three unbeaten champions for the Spartans, who finished fifth in the 6A team standiongs. Clay Giddens-Buttram won at 113 and Jersey Robb won at 195, using an injury default to take down Mustang’s nationally No. 1-ranked Tate Picklo.

The Sanders inspiration carries over to football. Last season, Blankenship rushed for 475 yards and seven touchdowns while backing up Bixby standout running back Braylin Presley.