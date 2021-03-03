Bixby's Zach Blankenship inspired to win 6A state wrestling crown

Why does Bixby’s Zach Blankenship wear a Barry Sanders/Detroit Lions No. 20 jersey when warming up for a wrestling match?
Blankenship is a huge fan of Sanders, the legendary former Oklahoma State University running back, who was similarly undesized.
“(Sanders) was a small guy who defied the odds to do great things and he was an inspiration to guys like me,” said Blankenship, generously listed at 5-foot-5 on Bixby’s MaxPreps football roster.
Blankenship did great things of his own Saturday, capturing the 6A individual wrestling title at 132 pounds. He nipped Moore’s Zeke Escalera 3-1 in overtime, capping a long comeback. Also a champion as a freshman, he missed last year’s state tournament with an injured elbow.
He was one of three unbeaten champions for the Spartans, who finished fifth in the 6A team standiongs. Clay Giddens-Buttram won at 113 and Jersey Robb won at 195, using an injury default to take down Mustang’s nationally No. 1-ranked Tate Picklo.
The Sanders inspiration carries over to football. Last season, Blankenship rushed for 475 yards and seven touchdowns while backing up Bixby standout running back Braylin Presley.
He also caused a fumbled punt on special teams, setting up Bixby's first score in the 17-14 win over Choctaw in the 6A Division II championship game.
Wrestler of the Week
Cougar Andersen capped his quest for a fourth straight individual state title and is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week.
He defeated Tuttle’s Chance Cobb, 19-8, in the 4A final at 170, won two other matches by with pins and became only the 42nd wrestler to win four straight individual crowns. He joined Skiatook’s Josh Taylor as only the second teammates to do it in the same year.
Andersen, who has signed to wrestler at UA Little Rock, improved to 24-0 this season and is 138-3 over four years. He hasn’t lost since his freshman season.
Zebras Rise
Claremore’s Kaden Stanley and BK Seago won 5A individual titles at 138 and 182, respectively, and helped lead the Zebras’ runner-up finish to Colllinsville in the team standings.
Both finished the season 22-2. They were also part of Claremore’s state academic champs.