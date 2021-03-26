 Skip to main content
Bixby's Xavier Glenn captures Frontier Valley MVP award

Muskogee vs. Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Xavier Glenn shoots the ball against Muskogee in their Class 6A regional semifinal basketball game.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Bixby's Xavier Glenn was named as the Frontier Valley Conference's most valuable player in voting by the league's coaches.

Glenn, a 6-4 William Woods signee, averaged 25 points this season.

Owasso's Brian Montonati is the coach of the year after leading the Rams to the conference title and their first Class 6A state tournament berth since 2015.

Joining Glenn on the first team are Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen, Owasso's Kyler Mann and Caden Fry, Sand Springs' Marlo Fox and Sapulpa's Jackson Skipper.

ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE

First team

Xavier Glenn (MVP) and Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Caden Fry and Kyler Mann, Owasso; Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa.

Second team

Ben Averitt, Jenks; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Tyler Pinder and Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Xavier Brown, Muskogee.

Third team

Trent Pierce and AJ Reed, Union; Chase Martin, Jenks; Trenton Ellison, Owasso; Kameron Parker, B.T. Washington.

Coach of the Year - Brian Montonati - Owasso

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

