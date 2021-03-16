Bixby's Christian Kaiser is the season's final wrestler of the week

John Tranchina For the Tulsa World
Christian Kaiser * Bixby * 138 * So.
Won all three of his matches during Saturday's Class 6A dual state championship tournament, all by pinning his opponents, while helping the Spartans reach the final for the first time ever. His bonus points for pinning Broken Arrow's Andrew Lollis helped Bixby establish an insurmountable lead over the Tigers in their semifinal upset victory.
