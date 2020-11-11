Bixby's Braylin Presley receives offer from his 'family school (OSU)' but will continue recruiting process

Braylin Presley has received his most significant offer yet to play college football. And it probably won't be his last.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy extended a bid to the speedy Bixby High running back in a five-minute phone conversation Wednesday.

“Obviously I’m ecstatic. OSU’s a family school where my brother is playing football," he said. "It was kind of shocking.”

Family school? OSU is almost like Presley U. Brennan Presley, a freshman for the Cowboys, scored a key touchdown in the come-from-behind win at Kansas State last weekend.

Britney Presley, the brothers’ eldest daughter, ran track at OSU and posted some of the fastest times in school history.

As “grateful” as he said he was for the offer, Presley wasn’t ready to commit to the Cowboys on the spot. He said he wants to "go through with the (recruiting) process and see what happens."

He already holds offers from Kansas, Memphis, Western Kentucky and William and Mary and has received significantly more attention since accounting for 413 yards and five touchdowns against Booker T. Washington on national television last Thursday.

Several power-5 schools have contacted him, he said, but he declined to mention which.