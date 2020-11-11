Bixby's Braylin Presley receives offer from his 'family school (OSU)' but will continue recruiting process

Braylin Presley has received his most significant offer yet to play college football. And it probably won't be his last.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy extended a bid to the speedy Bixby High running back in a five-minute phone conversation Wednesday.
“Obviously I’m ecstatic. OSU’s a family school where my brother is playing football," he said. "It was kind of shocking.”
Family school? OSU is almost like Presley U. Brennan Presley, a freshman for the Cowboys, scored a key touchdown in the come-from-behind win at Kansas State last weekend.
Britney Presley, the brothers’ eldest daughter, ran track at OSU and posted some of the fastest times in school history.
As “grateful” as he said he was for the offer, Presley wasn’t ready to commit to the Cowboys on the spot. He said he wants to "go through with the (recruiting) process and see what happens."
He already holds offers from Kansas, Memphis, Western Kentucky and William and Mary and has received significantly more attention since accounting for 413 yards and five touchdowns against Booker T. Washington on national television last Thursday.
Several power-5 schools have contacted him, he said, but he declined to mention which.
“Right now, they’re just trying to make contact and form a relationship,” he said. “They’re evaluating me and want to meet as a staff before they decide if they’re going to offer me.”
Presley's huge performance against B.T. Washington was his second of the 2020 season. In a matchup of No. 1 teams on Oct. 2, he rushed for 305 yards and six TDs, pacing the Spartans’ 56-14 win at Carl Albert, the four-time defending Class 5A champion.
“He always comes up huge in our biggest games,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “That’s what you expect from your star players.”
Against Booker T. Washington, he totaled 201 rushing yards, 155 receiving yards and 57 kick-return yards. He averaged 15.3 yards for each of the 27 times he touched the ball.
"But he was still the same person Friday morning," Montgomery said. "He was up here bright and early, ready to lift weights and wanting to work to make himself better."
For the season, Presley has rushed for 1,129 yards, caught passes for 584 and totaled 18 TDs. Last year, he rushed for 1,386 yards, totaled 29 TDs and scored the game-winner on a 12-yard screen pass from Mason Williams in the epc, 6A Division II final against Stillwater.
Bixby (8-0) has a first-round playoff bye and will host Del City or Ponca City in the quarterfinals, riding a 33-game winning streak.
"It's good to have a bye week to get the team healthy," Presley said, "but obviously I'm ready to get back on the field."
Wednesday started normally for Presley, but things changed quickly when he received a message from Josh Gonzalez, an OSU prospect analyst.
“(Gonzalez) told me to give coach Gundy a call,” Presley said. “I kind of got to thinking it was an offer, but I wasn’t 100 percent sure.”
