Bixby wins third straight 6AII state title with 17-14 win over Choctaw
breaking
6AII CHAMPIONSHIP: NO. 1 BIXBY 17, NO. 4 CHOCTAW 14

Bixby wins third straight 6AII state title with 17-14 win over Choctaw

EDMOND — Sophomore defensive back Jakeb Snyder came up with a game-saving interception and the Bixby defense pitched a second-half shutout after halftime to hold on for a 17-14 victory in the Class 6AII state-title game at UCO.

It was Bixby’s sixth overall 6AII title and third straight as the Spartans complete an 11-0 season as well as extend their overall winning streak to 36 games. 

Bixby's defense came up with 10 sacks -- including 3.5 by Jack Puckett -- with two coming on the final series of downs

Bixby junior Braylin Presley had 33 rushes for 206 yards. Late in the first quarter, his 28-yard TD run gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead they never relinquished.

In addition to his late interception, Snyder made a TD-saving tackle on La'trell Ray's 35-yard run to the Bixby 33.

For 9-4 Choctaw, Steele Wasel was 17-of-26 passing for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

