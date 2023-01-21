Bixby rolls over competition, Owasso shows strong in Ram dual tournament

OWASSO — They have been piling up the victories lately, at both duals and at tournaments, and Saturday was no exception, but Bixby knows there are two powerhouse teams looming on the horizon.

The Spartans put forth another dominating performance this weekend, cruising to three more dual victories Saturday to claim the Owasso Ram Dual tournament championship at the Owasso Activity Center.

After capping off a perfect 7-0 weekend with a 78-6 triumph over host Owasso Saturday, with their closest match being a 54-21 win over Midwest City Carl Albert on Friday, Bixby is now 17-2 in wrestling duals this season, with the only losses coming to out-of-state teams. They might not have had the stiffest competition this weekend, compared to this tournament last year, when they battled both Texas powerhouse Allen and 2021 6A dual state champion Mustang, but the Spartans still excelled.

“We talked about not being able to control what our competition was going to be doing, but just to focus on what we can control and how we want to wrestle,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “And consistency being a key component over the next few weeks, leading into the postseason — we want to be consistent in our preparation, consistent in our effort out there on the mat and I thought the guys did a fantastic job of that today.”

But while the Spartans are ranked in the top 15 of the country, they are still just No. 4 in Class 6A and haven’t had the chance to test themselves against the top two teams, defending two-time state champion Stillwater, which is ranked No. 2, and No. 1 Edmond North, who were battling each other for the third straight weekend across the state in a tournament in Yukon.

“We talked about that this morning, when you step out there on the mat, put yourself against a kid from Stillwater, put yourself against a kid from Edmond North,” Blake said. “Don’t do anything out there that you wouldn’t do in those matches, perform high-level technique, giving maximum effort. I think we weren’t the best at that yesterday and we did a better job of refocusing and coming in and doing that today.”

Several Spartans enjoyed perfect 7-0 weekends individually, including Jace Roller, who won all seven of his bouts at 138 pounds by pinning his opponents and earned the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award for the lower weights. Teammate Jersey Robb, who was 7-0 with five pins and two forfeits at 215 pounds, earned the MOW award for the upper weights.

Other Bixby wrestlers who went 7-0 included Chase Dyer at 106 (three pins), Isaiah Jones (six pins) at 120, Gage Walker (four pins) at 126, Jace Caviness (four pins) at 132 and Garrett Ritter (five pins) at 285.

College Park, Texas, took second in the tournament with a 6-1 record after defeating 5A No. 5 Midwest City Carl Albert, 39-27, in the final dual of the day, dropping Carl Albert to 4-3 and into a three-way tie for third with Owasso and 6A No. 15 Edmond Deer Creek.

For 6A No. 9 Owasso, which also went 4-3, it was a solid weekend against strong competition, something that will definitely benefit the Rams as they enter the final month or so of the season.

“We wrestled good,” Rams coach Kyle Ryan said of the weekend. “We wrestled a lot of really good matches this weekend and for the most part, our effort level was very high. We’re training really hard, we’re starting to figure out the processes of being a champion, we’re still trying to bridge the gap in some areas.”

The Rams had a particularly good day on Friday, coming through with a 46-28 triumph over MWC Carl Albert and defeating 5A No. 3 Claremore 59-11 to finish 3-1 for the day.

After defeating the so-called “Mystery Team,” made up of extra wrestlers from various teams, 75-3 in the first dual on Saturday, Owasso was 4-1 and still hoping to at least take second in the tournament, but the Rams lost a close one to College Park, Texas, in its second dual of the day, falling 43-34. College Park surged out to a 21-0 lead but Owasso responded with pins from Chad Herbert at 165 and Braxton Bacon at 190, sandwiching a forfeit victory at 175, to pull to within 21-18.

Later, after Tyler Rich won by pinning Alex Fisher in just 28 seconds at 285 and Elijah Cherry took a forfeit at 106, Owasso went ahead 30-27, followed by a 15-4 major decision triumph by Bryson Humphries at 113 that extended the Rams’ lead to 34-27. But College Park rallied, as Jason Pattillo pinned Eric St. George at 120 in 1:04 and Caio Aron defeated Jaxon Humphries 13-2 at 126 to put College Park ahead 37-34 heading into the final bout. It was close for a little while, but Kaleb Smith ended up pinning Owasso’s Mason Moore in 3:09 for the win.

Ryan noted that the win over Claremore, who beat the Rams 46-28 in a dual back on Dec. 1, was a particular highlight.

“A lot of tough teams here, Carl Albert’s ranked really high in 5A, Claremore, who we lost to first dual of the year, we came back and beat 59-11 yesterday, so if that’s not indicative of the progress we’ve made, I don’t know what is,” Ryan said. “College Park, they’re one of the top teams in Texas and just all across the board, we had some tough competition here. It was a heavy workload this weekend, but I thought our kids handled it well against some good competition and they’re only going to grow from that stuff. I thought we worked really hard.”

Claremore lost a close 42-35 dual to Carl Albert in the first contest of the day Saturday and needed a 60-16 win over Springdale (Arkansas) in the final dual to finish 2-5 for sixth place among the eight teams. The Zebras are now 16-8 on the season in duals.

Ram Duals

Team Standings

1. Bixby, 7-0

2. College Park (TX), 6-1

T3. Midwest City Carl Albert, 4-3

T3. Edmond Deer Creek, 4-3

T3. Owasso, 4-3

6. Claremore, 2-5

7. Springdale (AR), 1-6

8. Mystery Team, 0-7

Dual Scores

Bixby 75, Edmond Deer Creek 0

College Park (TX) 68, Springdale (AR) 12

Owasso 75, Mystery Team 3

Bixby 76, Springdale (AR) 0

MWC Carl Albert 66, Mystery Team 18

College Park (TX) 43, Owasso 34

Edmond Deer Creek 73, Claremore 6

Claremore 60, Springdale (AR) 16

Edmond Deer Creek 71, Mystery Team 6

College Park (TX) 39, MWC Carl Albert 27

BIXBY 78, OWASSO 6

106: Dyer (Bixby) p. Cherry, 5:05

113: B. Humphries (Owasso), p. Clark, 1:07

120: Jones (Bixby) p. St. George, 0:45

126: Walker (Bixby) p. J. Humphries, 3:24

132: Caviness (Bixby) p. Moore, 1:03

138: Roller (Bixby) p. Russell, 1:17

144: Kelley (Bixby) p. Lockridge, 1:31

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) p. Miller, 0:40

157: Guerrero (Bixby) p. Robedeaux, 1:13

165: Kaiser (Bixby) win by fft

175: Nolan (Bixby) p. Wheeler, 2:33

190: Puckett (Bixby) win by fft

215: Robb (Bixby) p. Turner, 1:10

285: Ritter (Bixby) p. Colbert, 1:10

MWC CARL ALBERT 42, CLAREMORE 35

106: Mendez (Claremore) win by fft

113: Jackson (Claremore) p. Mortimer, 3:54

120: Mixay (MWC Carl Albert) p. Giliespi, 1:24

126: Murry (Claremore) p. Henry, 2:54

132: Miller (MWC Carl Albert) p. Llanas, 3:37

138: Robertson (Claremore) t.f. Perry, 16-0

144: Hepler (Claremore) dec. Lenz, 10-5

150: Gober (MWC Carl Albert) p. Zickefoose, 2:12

157: N. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert) p. Embry, 1:19

165: Matanane (MWC Carl Albert) p. Franklin, 2:28

175: Braswell (Claremore) dec. Sherman, 7-4

190: Longstreet (MWC Carl Albert) p. Escobar, 1:08

215: A. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert) p. Thompson, 0:22

285: Feliciano (Claremore) win by fft