Bixby pulls away from Edmond Memorial 54-40 in 6A girls basketball regional final

BIXBY — Tina Thomas said her guards were a little tight early Saturday, so the Bixby coach told them to throw the ball inside. The plan worked like a charm.

Sophomore post players Meredith Mayes and Alyssa Nielsen combined for 24 points and took off some of the pressure, helping the No. 6 Spartans pull away to a 54-40 win over No. 11 Edmond Memorial in the Class 6A regional tournament in Whitey Ford Athletic Complex.

The 6-foot-2 Mayes had 15 points, 5-foot-10 Nielsen added nine and the pair combined for half of the Spartans’ 10 assists.

Mayes also had six rebounds, three blocked shots and helped hold Edmond Memorial’s Isabel Langenberg to three points after the 6-foot senior scored 22 against Broken Arrow in Thursday’s semifinals.

“What we wanted to do was go to our bigs, get some higher-percentage shots and play inside-out,” Thomas said. “It relaxes the guards when the posts are scoring because they aren’t under as much pressure to score.”

And what of the Spartans' guards? Gracy Wernli heated up to score eight of her 11 points after intermission and Kate Bradley went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points.