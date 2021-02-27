Bixby pulls away from Edmond Memorial 54-40 in 6A girls basketball regional final

BIXBY — Tina Thomas said her guards were a little tight early Saturday, so the Bixby coach told them to throw the ball inside. The plan worked like a charm.
Sophomore post players Meredith Mayes and Alyssa Nielsen combined for 24 points and took off some of the pressure, helping the No. 6 Spartans pull away to a 54-40 win over No. 11 Edmond Memorial in the Class 6A regional tournament in Whitey Ford Athletic Complex.
The 6-foot-2 Mayes had 15 points, 5-foot-10 Nielsen added nine and the pair combined for half of the Spartans’ 10 assists.
Mayes also had six rebounds, three blocked shots and helped hold Edmond Memorial’s Isabel Langenberg to three points after the 6-foot senior scored 22 against Broken Arrow in Thursday’s semifinals.
“What we wanted to do was go to our bigs, get some higher-percentage shots and play inside-out,” Thomas said. “It relaxes the guards when the posts are scoring because they aren’t under as much pressure to score.”
And what of the Spartans' guards? Gracy Wernli heated up to score eight of her 11 points after intermission and Kate Bradley went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points.
Following a back-and-forth first half, Wernli’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter broke the last of three ties. She hit another, her third of the game, with a pass from Nielsen early in the fourth quarter and Bixby had its first double-digit lead, 41-31.
The Spartans (16-4) won their eighth straight game and advanced to play No. 3 Union on Thursday for a berth in the state tournament. Union (17-1) downed No. 13 Sand Springs 46-33 behind Kaylen Nelson’s 18 points.
“This will be the game we’ve been waiting to play all season,” Thomas said.
Or at least since Union defeated the Spartans 47-45 in the final of the Putnam City Invitational on Jan. 9. The teams are unbeaten in Frontier Conference play and their Jan. 26 meeting was canceled because of the coronavirus, so this matchup could be used to decide the conference title.
Sand Springs and Edmond North also will play Thursday to stay alive in the double-elimination postseason. Sites and times are expected to be announced Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
In 5A regional action Saturday, No. 1 Sapulpa and No. 2 Tahlequah claimed regional titles and moved within one win of the state tournament. But No. 9 Coweta fell at home to No. 6 Bishop McGuinness 53-52 and will have to win twice next weekend to qualify for state.
Sapulpa received 26 points from Temira Poindexter and 21 from Stailee Heard in an 81-39 win over McAlester and will play McGuinness on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Tahlequah held off Will Rogers 51-39 and will play No. 5 El Reno on Thursday.
Bixby 54, Edmond Memorial 40
Edmond Memorial;9;13;9;9;—;40
Bixby;12;13;13;16;—;54
Edmond Memorial (11-7): Baylor Franz 14, AuShae Farris 9, Addy Johnson 8, Lexi Hensley 6, Isabel Langengberg 3.
Bixby (16-4): Meredith Mayes 15, Kate Bradley 13, Gracy Wernli 11, Alyssa Nielsen 9, Gentry Baldwin 6.
Union 46, Sand Springs 33
Sand Springs;3;11;11;8;—;33
Union;11;18;8;9;—;46
Sand Springs (11-7): Journey Armstead 15, Hailey Jackson 8, Layne Kirkendoll 6, Kauri Wilson 3, Darrian Jordan 1.
Union (17-1): Kaylen Nelson 18, Takyla Pitts 10, Jordynn Conner 7, Sydni Smith 6, Makenzie Malham 3, Aubrey Hishaw 2.
Sapulpa 81, McAlester 39
McAlester;2;10;17;10;—;39
Sapulpa;26;16;25;14;—;81
McAlester (7-9): Stevie Stinchcomb 20, Elizabeth Millingan 12, Madigan Griffith 4, Jada Ponce 2, Kadance Beshear 1.
Sapulpa (15-3): Temira Poindexter 26, Stailee Heard 21, Alexis Lewis 12, Taylor Bilby 6, Tyla Heard 4, Madison Smith 3, Brooklyn Berry 3, Stormie Ramsey 2, Jaselyn Rossman 2, De’Shawnti Thomas 2.
Tahlequah 51, Will Rogers 39
Will Rogers;5;12;3;19;—;39
Tahlequah;21;7;5;13;—;51
Will Rogers (13-5): Quinnae Love 22, Trinea Thomas 9, Brianna Gist 4, Reagan McQuarters 2, Jordan Payne 2.
Tahlequah (20-2): Smalls Goudeau 12, Kori Rainwater 11, Lydia McAlvain 9, Kacey Fishinghawk 8, Lily Couch 5, Emily Morrison 4, Jadyn Buttery 2.
Bishop McGuinness 53, Coweta 52
McGuinness;18;7;18;10;—;53
Coweta;10;19;12;11;—;52
McGuinness (16-3): Raejan Crisp 14, Victoria Ososanya 10, Presley Parker 9, Tameka Talley 9, Mae Kierl 6, Alyssa Rooks 3, Kate Fletcher 2.
Coweta (12-9): Linda Brice 26, Alexxia Mercer 18, Allyson Mercer 5, Hannah Meadows 2, Kylie Addington 1.