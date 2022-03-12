Bixby loses overtime heartbreaker to Edmond North in 6A girls title game

NORMAN — While trophies were immediately rushed onto the Lloyd Noble Center floor, Bixby’s players dissolved into tears, reliving the final seconds of their heartbreaking loss in the state championship game.

For a second year in a row, the Spartans finished as runners-up in Class 6A, stumbling against Edmond North 59-57 in overtime on a buzzer-beater from Toni Papahronis.

“I said (to the team) that we didn’t win a championship but they competed like champions,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “They’re winners in my book. They’ve done everything I’ve asked of them all year. They have the heart of warriors and they battled as hard as any coach could expect them to.”

In a thrilling battle of the top-ranked teams from the East and the West, the Huskies (28-1) had the last possession after an offensive foul was called on Bixby playmaker Gracy Wernli, who left the game with her fifth foul. That opened the door for Papahronis to hit the game-winner.

“She just made a great play there at the end,” Thomas said. “Kudos to her and to (coach) Pete (Papahronis) and to the whole program. They competed hard and they wanted it, too.”

Wernli, who was injured for the first meeting that produced a 41-point loss in early December, was the aggressor in the second half to give momentum to the Spartans. She hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, prompting an 8-0 run and a timeout from the opponent.

The advantage reached 10 on a fast-break layup from Alyssa Nielsen late in the third quarter. In the period, Bixby (24-4) was dominant and had an advantage of 16-6.

When Edmond North pulled within three with a quick run, Wernli responded with a pair of clutch jumpers. She then chased down a loose rebound and found Nielsen for another key bucket.

“Gracy’s my clutch,” Thomas said. “That’s what I call her.”

The Huskies regrouped and stormed back with eight unanswered points including a steal and lay-in from Elle Papahronis to retake the lead with two minutes left, capitalizing on five missed free throws from Bixby down the stretch.

“They were the ones that knocked us out (last year),” Toni Papahronis said. “Coming into today, we knew we needed to go as hard as we can.”

Down one with 90 seconds to go, the Spartans knotted the score on a free throw from Meredith Mayes. Toni Papahronis scored on a putback on the other end and Wernli attacked the goal and was fouled, tying the game with 42 seconds left.

Edmond North missed three shots on its final possession, sending the game to overtime. In the extra period, Wernli answered a Laci Steele 3-pointer with a 3 of her own, but Kate Melton quickly gave the lead back to the Huskies with another 3.

Mayes tied the game on an inbounds with a minute left and Bixby got a steal, but that’s when Wernli was whistled for her fifth foul. She finished with a game-high 22 points along with nine rebounds.

“Bixby was phenomenal,” Pete Papahronis said. “We knew that. They’re a great team. We knew at the beginning of the season they were the team to beat, if not us. This was supposed to happen, and it did.”

EDMOND NORTH 59, BIXBY 57

Edmond North;12;11;6;11;--;59

Bixby;12;9;16;11;9;--;57

Edmond North: T. Papahronis 21, Melton 13, Steele 12, E. Papahronis 10, Franklin 2, Heathcock 1.

Bixby: Wernli 22, Mayes 17, Nielsen 12, Daniel 5, Baldwin 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.