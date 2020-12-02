Bixby football twins are different in many ways but both want to win

They are twins, but not at all alike. Different body types. Different personalities.
But Dylan and Luke Hasz (rhymes with “jazz”) are both outstanding football players with a common goal.
They want to help Bixby win yet another Class 6A Division II football title.
The No. 1 Spartans (10-0) will be seeking a sixth gold ball in seven years when they face off against No. 4 Choctaw (9-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the state final at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The sophomores also have the same birthday. As fraternal twins, they were born two minutes apart on April 19, 2004.
“The best two minutes of my life,” older brother Dylan Hasz says with a chuckle.
But that’s where the similarities end. Dylan is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound strong safety who leads the Spartans with four interceptions and 18 passes defended. He also returns punts.
Luke, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, has developed into the team’s second-leading receiver, behind explosive Braylin Presley, with 677 yards and nine TDs.
“They’re good football players, but they’re completely different,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
“People expect them to be more like each other, but they’re not. One is very serious (Luke) and one is more laid back (Dylan). But they’re both good boys and I bet their dad is really proud of them,” Montgomery said.
Dad is Darren Hasz, a 1989 Jenks High All-State receiver/defensive back who went on to play for the University of Tulsa’s Freedom Bowl championship team in 1991.
As a Jenks sophomore in 1987, he caught 53 passes for 1,053 yards and eight TDs, helping senior quarterback Scott Epps lead the Trojans to an 11-1 record and the playoff quarterfinals.
Over three seasons, he totaled 2,213 receiving yards and 14 interceptions as a two-way starter.
“He always talks about the hands he had in high school,” Luke Hasz said. “His nickname was `Hands.’ He’s taught me a lot. We watch film after every game.”
Dylan was part of Bixby’s undefeated freshman team last season. But Luke, a varsity starter in basketball, hadn’t played football in several years.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, the twins started going to the weight room together. Luke gained weight, got stronger, and decided to give football another try.
“I had a lot of the coaches and my friends asking me about it,” he said.
Luke said he “felt rusty” before the 2020 opener, but he had a 23-yard reception in the 34-0 win over Union on Aug. 28 and started feeling more comfortable.
A week later, he had three receptions for 72 yards as the Spartans rallied past Jenks, 42-35. Against Bartlesville on Sept. 25, he caught his first two varsity TD passes.
Bixby has played in every 6A Division II final since the class was started in 2014. But this is the first chance for the twins.
“It’s exciting, and being sophomores, it means we have two more years,” Dylan Hasz said.
The strong safety had a 24-yard interception return for the game’s first score in the 49-20 win over Midwest City last weekend.
He also had several impressive open-field tackles as the Spartans finally slowed down Midwest City’s potent perimeter passing attack long enough to break open the game in the third quarter.
“You do what you have to do to get the job done,” Dylan said.
On Saturday, Luke Hasz could find himself matched against Jordan Mukes, Choctaw's 6-foot-4, 200-pound University of Oklahoma commit.
It won’t be the first time they’ve crossed paths. The Spartans beat the Yellowjackets 24-13 at Lee Snider Field in a district game on Oct. 2, but Hasz didn’t catch a pass.
“I had (Mukes) beat one time and dropped the ball,” Luke said. “I made a bunch of mistakes in that game, but he’s a good player, no doubt.”
The Spartans were impressed that Choctaw rallied to upset No. 2 Stillwater 38-35 in the other semifinal game. Bixby beat Stillwater in the past two state finals.
“Defensively, (Choctaw) looks like they’ve gotten better since the last time we played," Luke said. "They really shut down (Stillwater's) running game, from what I saw."
