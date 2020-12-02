Bixby football twins are different in many ways but both want to win

They are twins, but not at all alike. Different body types. Different personalities.

But Dylan and Luke Hasz (rhymes with “jazz”) are both outstanding football players with a common goal.

They want to help Bixby win yet another Class 6A Division II football title.

The No. 1 Spartans (10-0) will be seeking a sixth gold ball in seven years when they face off against No. 4 Choctaw (9-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the state final at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

The sophomores also have the same birthday. As fraternal twins, they were born two minutes apart on April 19, 2004.

“The best two minutes of my life,” older brother Dylan Hasz says with a chuckle.

But that’s where the similarities end. Dylan is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound strong safety who leads the Spartans with four interceptions and 18 passes defended. He also returns punts.

Luke, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, has developed into the team’s second-leading receiver, behind explosive Braylin Presley, with 677 yards and nine TDs.

“They’re good football players, but they’re completely different,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.