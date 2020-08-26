Bixby football fans can count on getting the big picture this season.
The Spartans hope to have a new, 62-by-24-foot video board operational in the south end zone when they open the season against Union at 7 p.m. Friday in Spartan Stadium, also known as Lee Snider Field.
The board will be the largest, outdoor, 6-millimeter board in a high school venue in the country, Bixby director of athletes Jay Bittle said.
The 6-millimeter measurement means the distance between each of the board’s more than 3,800 pixels.
"The smaller the distance (between the pixels), the tighter the picture," said Clayton Harrell, a salesman for Ace Sports in Little Rock, Arkansas. “It’s like a big TV screen.”
Harrell said 6-millimeter boards are “almost unheard” for high school facilities. By contrast, the new, $1.8 billion Allegiant Stadium, which will house the Las Vegas Raiders, will have 8-millimeter boards, he said.
Bittle said cost of the board was a little more than $600,000 and was paid through a combination of the district’s building fund and corporate sponsors, including Mabrey Bank.
Bittle gave special thanks to Doug and Cara Watts of Tulsa Pier Drilling, “who were instrumental in making sure this thing was up in time."
"The video board is going to be an amazing addition to our Bixby game night experience,” Spartans coach Loren Montgomery said. “Our fans, community, and, most importantly, students in all activities will benefit from this.”
Bixby has won the last two 6A Division II state championships and has the state’s longest active winning streak at 25.