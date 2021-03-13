Bixby falls to Mustang in 6A dual state wrestling final; Marlow takes 3A

ENID — They weren’t even supposed to be there.
After upsetting No. 1 Broken Arrow in the semifinals, Bixby advanced to the Class 6A dual state wrestling final Saturday at Stride Bank Center, but a tough battle ended with a 45-22 loss to No. 2 Mustang. It was Mustang’s first dual state championship.
Bixby led 16-6 in the final after Christian Kaiser pinned Kidd Johnson at 138 pounds, but Mustang won the next three bouts, including wins by fall from Bam West and John Wiley, pushing the Broncos ahead 21-16.
With Mustang up 24-19, the highlight of the session was probably the matchup at 195 pounds between Bixby’s Jersey Robb and Mustang’s Tate Picklo. Robb won the state final two weeks ago over Picklo when Picklo injured his knee and couldn’t continue. With Picklo wearing a brace on his left knee, the two had a close, hard-fought battle that was 5-5 entering the third period before Picklo emerged with an 8-6 decision.
Despite the disappointment, the day was a huge success for the Spartans, who had never been to the final before.
“We’ve done a lot of things that Bixby hadn’t done in a long, long time,” said Bixby coach Brock Moore, whose team ended up 11-1 in duals this season. “I’m still proud of them. Tough team Mustang, we didn’t match up well with them, they won the key matches, we didn’t. That’s what it boiled down to. I’m pretty happy, that’s about what we could do.”
Entering the tournament as the No. 4 seed, Bixby scored a big upset by eliminating Broken Arrow in the semifinals, 35-33.
Bixby led 20-6 after Kaiser pinned Andrew Lollis at 138 pounds, but Broken Arrow clawed its way back into the match, as Blazik Perez won a 9-4 decision over Garrett Washington at 145 and Jared Hill pinned Jakeb Snyder at 152. That made the score 20-15 Bixby, but Spartan Erik McCown followed up by pinning Dayton Hill and Hank Puckett avoided a major decision loss when falling 11-4 to BA’s Braden Anderson at 170. Then Jack Puckett won a 3-1 overtime decision over Ramses Soto, whom he also defeated in overtime in the East Regional final on Feb. 20.
After Isaac Gibson avoided giving up bonus points to Broken Arrow’s Elijah Hynes by dropping a 9-3 decision at 220 pounds, it left Bixby with an insurmountable 35-21 lead.
“I can’t remember the last time Bixby beat Broken Arrow, I know it’s been a very long time,” Moore said. “We’re very proud about coming out on top, making it to the finals for the first time. That was an awesome dual, that’s what wrestling’s all about right there.”
After a disappointing performance at the state championship tournament on Feb. 27, Broken Arrow entered dual state as the No. 1 seed, seeking redemption. The Tigers, who had won the dual state title the two previous seasons, rolled over No. 7 Yukon, 59-12, in the quarterfinals, but were unable to overcome Bixby.
“Bixby came ready, well-coached, knew what tough, competitive matches come down to are bonus points,” said Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones. “You take away some bonus-point wins, there’s a different outcome in the match. They got the bonus points they needed. They deserved to win.”
It was the second time in two weeks that Broken Arrow didn’t reach its potential as the No. 1-rated team. The Tigers had entered the 6A state tournament as two-time defending champions, and the favorites after winning the East Regional, but finished a disappointing fourth after dropping all four of their state final matches.
“There’s expectations and obviously if you don’t meet those expectations, you’re disappointed,” Jones said. “And we set ourselves up with high expectations. There’s a legacy and a tradition that kids have to live up to and when it doesn’t happen, there’s disappointment, for sure. It comes down to, Bixby had their kids more prepared than Broken Arrow did and that was why the outcome was what it was. So hats off to them. Now it’s back to work.”
Just the fact that Bixby was at the tournament at all was impressive, as it had to defeat Stillwater in district play to qualify, taking down the Pioneers 33-32 on Jan. 12, when Stillwater was ranked No. 1. The Pioneers, of course, went on to claim the 6A state championship, but weren’t in this tournament.
“Everybody doubted us, nobody gave us a chance, so I’m proud we made it that far,” Moore said. “I wish the outcome was different, but maybe next year. We’re young, we lose one and that’s it. And we got some other guys to fill in the holes that we had, so we’ll be tougher next year.”
Bixby dismantled unranked Ponca City 63-18 in the quarterfinals, with nine pins out of the 14 weight brackets, including individual state champions Clay Giddens-Buttram (113 pounds) and Robb (195) each needing less than a minute to win. Zach Blankenship, another state champion at 132 pounds, was also awarded a fall, but it was due to forfeit.
Marlow takes 3A crown
In the 3A tournament later in the evening, No. 1-ranked Marlow cruised past No. 2 Blackwell, 53-15, to take the championship.
Marlow, which also beat Blackwell in last year’s quarterfinals before losing to Comanche 37-32 in the final, won its first dual state title since 2006 and fourth overall. Marlow had advanced by outlasting No. 4 Bridge Creek, 46-23, in the semis.
For No. 3-ranked Jay, their 41-33 loss to Blackwell in the semifinals was frustrating. The Bulldogs lost several matches that they led at some point. Trailing 19-6, Jeron Newcomb was leading Blackwell’s Lawson Lusk at 145 pounds 5-2 when Lusk managed to pin him. Then at 152, Levi Taylor held a 4-1 lead in the third period, then fell behind 5-4 in the final minute before Dominique Lara pinned him with 15 seconds left. That was a swing of at least nine points, leaving Blackwell with a 31-6 lead.
While Jay received wins by fall by Jed Hampton at 195 pounds and Maverick Williamson at 220, it wasn’t enough. Johnny Williamson, the individual state champion at 285, also won by forfeit, as did Devin Duran at 106, once Blackwell clinched the victory.
Jay defeated No. 7 Vinita in the quarterfinals, 46-30. After Loudan Hicks pinned Carter Williamson at 170 pounds, Vinita led 30-22, but with their strength in the heavier weights, Jay won the next three bouts, by Connor Gough at 182 pounds, Hampton at 195, and Maverick Williamson (220), all by pins, to secure the triumph.
Vinita coach Scott Mattison had to shuffle his lineup a bit when Rashaud Morgan, his 126-pounder, didn’t make weight. But freshman JV wrestler Mark Webb stepped in at 120 and pinned Jay’s Kaleb Wickham.
“Our kids wrestled pretty well,” Mattison said. “We had some JV kids who don’t usually get to start because I had one kid not make weight, so I had to rotate some kids in there. Mark Webb did an outstanding job for us. I thought my kids wrestled well, I’m proud of them.”
The only other local team in the tournament was No. 8 Sperry, which lost 45-24 to Marlow in the quarterfinals. Sperry tied the dual at 15-15 after Brady Benham pinned Trey Southerland at 138 pounds, but Marlow won the next four bouts, two by fall and one more by forfeit, to take control of the matchup.