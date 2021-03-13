Bixby falls to Mustang in 6A dual state wrestling final; Marlow takes 3A

“Bixby came ready, well-coached, knew what tough, competitive matches come down to are bonus points,” said Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones. “You take away some bonus-point wins, there’s a different outcome in the match. They got the bonus points they needed. They deserved to win.”

It was the second time in two weeks that Broken Arrow didn’t reach its potential as the No. 1-rated team. The Tigers had entered the 6A state tournament as two-time defending champions, and the favorites after winning the East Regional, but finished a disappointing fourth after dropping all four of their state final matches.

“There’s expectations and obviously if you don’t meet those expectations, you’re disappointed,” Jones said. “And we set ourselves up with high expectations. There’s a legacy and a tradition that kids have to live up to and when it doesn’t happen, there’s disappointment, for sure. It comes down to, Bixby had their kids more prepared than Broken Arrow did and that was why the outcome was what it was. So hats off to them. Now it’s back to work.”