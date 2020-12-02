Bixby, Choctaw meet in 6A Division II football final

Last meeting: Bixby won 24-13 in District 6AII-2 play at Lee Snider Field on Oct. 9. Braylin Presley rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and still the Yellowjackets held the Spartans to a season-low point total. Bixby has scored 40 or more eight times this season and averages 52.2 points per game. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but Presley’s TD early in the third quarter put the Spartans ahead to stay and Connor Nolan provided late insurance with a 24-yard field goal. Bixby QB Mason Williams went 14-for-25 for 138 yards, but it was one of only two games in which he didn’t throw at least one TD pass.