Bixby, Choctaw meet in 6A Division II football final

No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 4 Choctaw
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Tickets: $10
Records: Bixby 10-0, Choctaw 9-3
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Last meeting: Bixby won 24-13 in District 6AII-2 play at Lee Snider Field on Oct. 9. Braylin Presley rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and still the Yellowjackets held the Spartans to a season-low point total. Bixby has scored 40 or more eight times this season and averages 52.2 points per game. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but Presley’s TD early in the third quarter put the Spartans ahead to stay and Connor Nolan provided late insurance with a 24-yard field goal. Bixby QB Mason Williams went 14-for-25 for 138 yards, but it was one of only two games in which he didn’t throw at least one TD pass.
Series: Saturday's game is only the second meeting between the schools.
James Aydelott's forecast: Clear skies and 44 degrees at kickoff with an overnight low temperature of 31. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
STARTING LINEUPS
BIXBY * OFFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
LT;57;Caleb Townsend;6-1;271;Sr.
LG;55;Levi Dunsmore;6-1;265;Jr.
C;61;Cody Paschall;6-2;225;Jr.
RG;66;Ian Lonsdale;5-11;233;Jr.
RT;76;Justice Jeffords;6-3;268;Sr.
TE;30;Jack Puckett;6-1;207;Jr.
QB;6;Mason Williams;5-10;172;Sr.
RB;1:Braylin Presley;5-9;165;Jr.
WR;2;Jakeb Snyder;5-9;160;So.
WR;5;Luke Hasz;6-4;205;So.
WR;13;Isaac Gibson;6-3;195;Sr.
BIXBY * DEFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
DE;42;Jersey Robb;5-10;205;So.
NG;79;Ky Roller;6-1;327;Jr.
DT;99;Macqeilen Ware;6-3;275; Sr.
OLB;20;Connor Stacy;5-11;181;Jr.
MLB;30;Jack Puckett;6-1;207;Jr.
WLB;7;Nick Wedel;5-11;195;Sr.
OLB;35;Beau Bertelli;6-0;192;Jr.
CB;23;Devonta Owens;6-0;161;Sr.
FS;11;Tanner Doyle;5-11;170;Sr.
SS;8;Dylan Hasz;5-10;163;So.
CB;2;Jakeb Snyder;5-9;160;So.
BIXBY * SPECIAL TEAMS
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
K/P;95;Connor Nolan;5-11;161;Jr.
DS;36;Caden Hurt;5-9;150;So.
PR; 8;Dylan Hasz;5-10;163;So.
KR;1;Braylin Presley;5-9;165;Jr.
CHOCTAW * OFFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
LT;71;Cade McConnell;6-6;280;Jr.
LG;51;Aaron McAffrey;6-0;250;Jr.
C;54;Alton Robinson;6-4;290;Jr.
RG;73;Cage Butler;6-3;275;Jr.
RT;56;Daven Evans;6-1;250;Sr.
TE;25;RJ Jackson;6-3;240;So.
QB;7;Steele Wasel;6-4;205;So.
RB;15;La’Trell Ray;5-9;155;So.
WR;4;Jax Burchett;5-11;150;Jr.
WR;8;Terrill Davis;6-1;165;Sr.
WR;86;Jax Smith;5-11;160;So.
CHOCTAW * DEFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
DE;87;DeSean Brown;6-3;245;Jr.
NG;44;Alex Davidson;6-1;255;Jr.
DT;47;Julius Pruitt;6-0;205;Jr.
SLB:10;Elijah Wilder;6-3;190;Sr.
MLB;89;Donnie Wingate;6-2;235;Sr.
WLB;12;Ethan Rone;5-11;175;Jr.
SS:28;Spencer Boles;5-11;175;Jr.
SS;5;Bolton Hawkins;5-10;175;Jr.
FS;13;Chris Parker;5-11;160;Sr.
CB;2;Jordan Mukes;6-4;200;Sr.
CB;16;Jordan Thompson;5-10;155;Sr.
CHOCTAW * SPECIAL TEAMS
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
P;7;Steele Wasel;6-4;205;So.
K;35;Tommy Yousey;5-11;160;So.
DS;12;Ethan Rone;5-11;175;Jr.
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
BIXBY SPARTANS (10-0)
Aug. 28: Union; W, 34-0
Sept. 4: Jenks; W, 42-35
Sept. 25: Bartlesville; W, 74-7
Oct. 2: at MWC Carl Albert; W, 56-14
Oct. 9: Choctaw; W, 24-13
Oct. 15: at Sand Springs, W, 51-20
Oct. 30: Ponca City; W, 59-0
Nov. 6: B.T. Washington; W, 70-21
Playoffs
Nov. 20: Del City; W, 63-27
Nov. 28: Midwest City; W, 49-20
CHOCTAW YELLOWJACKETS (9-3)
Sept. 4: at Springdale, Arkansas; L, 18-46
Sept. 11: Van Buren, Arkansas, W, 28-10
Sept. 18: at Greenwood, Arkansas; L, 12-23
Sept. 25: at B.T. Washington; W, 26-22
Oct. 2: Ponca City; W, 20-14
Oct. 9: at Bixby; L, 13-24
Oct. 15: Muskogee; W, 26-10
Oct. 23: Sand Springs; W, 34-9
Oct. 30: at Putnam West; W, 55-12
Nov. 6: Bartlesville; W, 61-21
Playoffs
Nov. 20: Putnam North; W, 20-7
Nov. 28: Stillwater; W, 38-35
When Bixby runs
Braylin Presley, elusive and explosively fast, will be up against a Choctaw defense that slowed Stillwater’s powerful Qwontrel Walker long enough for the Yellowjackets to score a 38-35 semifinal upset. Presley has 1,522 and 24 rushing TDs in 2020, averaging 8.2 yards per carry, and also has 10 receiving TDs. The Spartans use DE Jersey Robb as a short-yardage back and the sophomore averages 4.9 yards per carry and has 5 TDs.
Stat to know: 15
Presley totaled 15 TDs in three of the Spartans’ most difficult games. He posted career rushing highs for yards (305) and TDs (6) in a 56-14 win at 5A No. 1 Carl Albert on Oct. 2. He had four rushing TDs and 282 yards in the semifinal win over Midwest City last weekend. Against B.T. Washington on Nov. 5, he had 201 rushing yards, 155 receiving yards and five TDs.
When Bixby passes
Mason Williams has thrown for 2,348 yards and 27 TDs this season and has a variety of weapons, led by Presley (55 catches, 716 yards) and Luke Hasz (667 yards, 9 TDs). The Yellowjackets will apply pressure with DE DeSean Brown (11 sacks) and have a veteran secondary led by University of Oklahoma commit Jordan Mukes (62 tackles, 3 interceptions).
Stat to know: 110
Mason Williams has thrown a school-record 110 TD passes while going 35-1 over three seasons as the Spartans’ quarterback. Williams hasn't lost since the first game of his sophomore year. He also has more than 9,000 career passing yards.
When Choctaw runs
Steele Wasel is a gifted dual-threat quarterback and RB La’Trell Ray averages more than 6.8 yards per carry. They’ve combined for 1,668 rushing yards and 22 TDs. Ray’s 47-yard run helped set up the winning field goal against Stillwater. As it usually is, Bixby’s defense is powered by its linebackers. Nick Wedel, Jack Puckett, Beau Bertelli and Connor Stacy have combined for 218 tackles.
Stat to know: 15
The future looks bright for the Yellowjackets, who will return 15 of 22 starters from Saturday’s game in 2021. Wasel, Ray, TE RJ Jackson and WR Jax Smith lead a talented sophomore group that went undefeated as freshmen.
When Choctaw passes
WR Terrill Davis has 912 receiving yards and seven TDs, with two coming Saturday against Stillwater. Wasel has 18 TD passes and RJ Jackson averages 18.7 yards per catch. Bixby FS Tanner Doyle has a team-leading 91 tackles and SS Dylan Hasz has four interceptions and 18 passes defended.
Stat to know: 2,431
Wasel completes 61% of his passes and leads large-school quarterbacks in the Oklahoma City area with 2,431 yards.
Special teams
Wasel punts for the Yellowjackets and Tommy Yousey is the placekicker. Yousey booted a 25-yard field goal on the final play to beat Stillwater in the semifinals. Bixby’s Braylin Presley averages 25.8 yards on kickoff returns and Dylan Hasz averages 9.8 on punt returns. Connor Nolan punts for a 36.7-yard average.
Stat to know: 64
Nolan has kicked 64 extra points, missing only one all season.
Coaching
Loren Montgomery is 93-37 in 11 seasons as Bixby’s head coach. Under his guidance, the Spartans have won 35 straight games over three years and are seeking their sixth gold ball since 2014.
Jake Corbin is 27-16 in four seasons at Choctaw. He is 0-2 vs. Montgomery, counting this year’s regular-season game and one in 2015 when he was head coach at Sapulpa. He was also head coach at Del City in 2016.
Stat to know: 60
Corbin has Choctaw in a state championship game for the first time in 60 years. The Yellowjackets captured the Class B title in 1960 for the school's only gold ball in football and haven't played in a state final since.
