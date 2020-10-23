 Skip to main content
Bixby-B.T. Washington football game set for ESPNU telecast on Nov. 5

Sand Springs Bixby (copy)

Bixby standout RB Braylin Presley carries the ball in a win at Sand Springs last week. On Thursday, ESPN announced the No. 1 Spartans' Nov. 5 game against B.T. Washington will be shown on national TV. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

 John Clanton Tulsa World

The ESPN family of networks is headed to Bixby to televise the Spartans’ final regular-season football game against Booker T. Washington on Nov. 5.

The game is part of the Geico ESPN High School Showcase and will air on ESPNU (Cox 303) at 7 p.m. local time, the network announced Friday.

School officials worked with Ryan Kowalski to finalize the deal. He is the same ESPN executive who helped bring national TV to Broken Arrow for the Tigers’ opener against Bentonville (Arkansas) West on Aug. 29.

The schools agreed to move the game from Nov. 6 for television.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase our school and community,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “It will be a great experience our student athletes will always remember.”

The game will showcase one of the nation’s top teams and one of its strongest rivals.

The Spartans, whose Friday game at Muskogee was canceled, are 6-0 this season and have won 31 in a row since losing their 2018 season opener.

Bixby is currently ranked 23rd nationally in USA Today's Super 25, and has won five Class 6A Division II state titles in six years.

B.T. Washington was the only team to interrupt Bixby's string of dominance in the division by winning the 2017 championship.

The Hornets are led by standouts such as Arkansas DB commit Keuan Parker. They are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District 6AiI-2.

The game could decide the district title, although Choctaw has a district win over B.T. Washington and is still in the running.

High school football: Staff picks for Week 8 games

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

