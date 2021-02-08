 Skip to main content
Bishop Kelley's Jake Gendron gains World boys player-of-the-week honors after a double double-double

Jake Gendron • Bishop Kelley• 6-6 • Sr.

The Northeastern State signee led the Comets to a pair of wins last week. He  had a double double-double with 26 points and 21 rebounds in a 79-57 victory over OKC McGuinness on Friday.

