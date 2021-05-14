Bishop Kelley girls keep soccer championship tradition alive with state-record 16th title

CLAREMORE — Bishop Kelley’s Liz Campbell was dancing to the song "Seven Nation Army" shortly before her opening kick to start Friday’s Class 5A state championship match against Bishop McGuinness.

Is it safe to say she was relaxed? Absolutely, and it’s how her entire team entered the 2021 season’s finale.

The Comets defeated Bishop McGuinness 3-2 at Rogers State University. It is the program’s state-record 16th state title and first since 2017.

“These girls play best when they’re happy and enjoying themselves,” Bishop Kelley first-year coach Ellen Glasgow said. “Soccer nowadays can get so intense and can be so serious. I try to remind them that they’re doing it because they love it. Let’s have fun when we do it. And I think that really shows in the way they play.”

The Comets (14-4) took little time to get on the scoreboard. A counter attack in the eighth minute led to Keira Ley’s lofted shot into a strong south wind. She benefited from a solid cross by Tori Soukup.

Ley, a junior, remembered how last year’s season was cut short due to COVID-19 and how the 2019 season ended with a second-place finish to state champion Booker T. Washington.