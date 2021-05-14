Bishop Kelley girls keep soccer championship tradition alive with state-record 16th title

CLAREMORE — Bishop Kelley’s Liz Campbell was dancing to the song "Seven Nation Army" shortly before her opening kick to start Friday’s Class 5A state championship match against Bishop McGuinness.
Is it safe to say she was relaxed? Absolutely, and it’s how her entire team entered the 2021 season’s finale.
The Comets defeated Bishop McGuinness 3-2 at Rogers State University. It is the program’s state-record 16th state title and first since 2017.
“These girls play best when they’re happy and enjoying themselves,” Bishop Kelley first-year coach Ellen Glasgow said. “Soccer nowadays can get so intense and can be so serious. I try to remind them that they’re doing it because they love it. Let’s have fun when we do it. And I think that really shows in the way they play.”
The Comets (14-4) took little time to get on the scoreboard. A counter attack in the eighth minute led to Keira Ley’s lofted shot into a strong south wind. She benefited from a solid cross by Tori Soukup.
Ley, a junior, remembered how last year’s season was cut short due to COVID-19 and how the 2019 season ended with a second-place finish to state champion Booker T. Washington.
“I really think we took our experience from Booker T. and applied it to this game,” Ley said. “We were up at half (on Friday) and we were up at half two years ago. I feel like instead of just breaking under pressure, we really just went all out just to win for our seniors, especially after not playing last year.”
Kelley increased its lead to 2-0 when Olivia Shofner’s corner kick rattled around the box before being punched in by senior Anna Kayser with 16:30 remaining before intermission.
This was Kayser’s last soccer game. She’s not going to play in college, so what a way to go out.
The two-goal lead set the tone, she said.
“That was the most important part,” Kayser said. “If we didn’t have that early start, they could have had a chance to get into the game.”
McGuinness (14-2) cut the lead to 2-1 just a few minutes later when sophomore Reese Roberts placed a free kick into the upper-right corner from about 40 yards out. It was an excellent touch that woke up the green-clad fans in the stadium.
The biggest goal may have been Kelley’s final score just 90 seconds into the second half.
Ley hammered a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball went straight up and came down in front of the net before finding a home in the net. Soukup was closest to the ball on the score.
“Unfortunately the gap was just too big,” Irish coach Stephen Cummins said. “Letting the goal in right after halftime killed us a small bit. We fought back a little bit and, with another five or 10 minutes on the clock, you never know.”
McGuinness made it a 3-2 game when senior Samantha Guzman hit a rocket shot from just outside the box with 15:29 remaining in regulation.
Kelley had to weather the final moments to earn the championship hardware.
“That was probably the most terrifying game I’ve played in my life,” Kayser said.
Her teammates were racing to meet their parents, smiles on their faces, as they ended the spring with a title.
“We just try to have fun,” Kayser said. “And I know that sounds cliché, but that’s the truth.”
Bishop Kelley 3, Bishop McGuinness 2
McGuinness;1;1;—;2
Kelley;2;1;—;3
Goals: BM, Roberts, Guzman. BK, Ley (Soukup), Kayser (Schofner), Soukup (Ley).
Saves: BM, Neff, 8; BK, Kirchhoff 6.