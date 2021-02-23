Bishop Kelley girls finish surprising second, Fort Gibson third in 5A girls swimming

EDMOND – In a meet that was a lot closer than expected, Bishop Kelley’s girls delivered an outstanding performance on Tuesday at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center to finish a close second-place in the Class 5A swimming state championship meet.
It was a surprising result for Bishop Kelley, which had six top-five finishes and won both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays, finishing with 225 total points, just 16 back of Midwest City Carl Albert, which claimed its third straight state title.
The Comets placed third at the East Regional, 27 points behind champion Fort Gibson, on Feb. 5. And for a team that was sixth at last year’s state meet and had just eight swimmers competing for points Tuesday — six in A heat finals and two more in B heats — it was an impressive outcome.
“This was not what we expected; we don’t have that many girls, and the fact that they were able to beat these teams that have twice as many girls on their team just shows how hard they worked and how talented they are,” said Bishop Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow, who coached the boys squad to its third consecutive state championship just hours earlier. “It’s a great day to be a Comet.”
Freshman Alex Lane cut seven seconds off her time from Monday’s preliminaries to win the 500 freestyle and placed third in the 200 IM (shaving five seconds off Monday’s time), while also anchoring both of the Comets’ victorious relays.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Lane said of the team runner-up finish. “We don’t really have a big girls team, but everyone put in the work and I’m really happy. I felt really good today, from the start. When you start out with a good race, it just snowballs on.”
Abbey Mink finished third in the 100 butterfly and was fourth in the 50 free, while Regan Hoyt placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 free.
Fort Gibson, with four A heat finalists and 10 in B heats, also had a strong performance, coming in a close third with 208 points, six ahead of Altus.
Haylee Schapp led the Tigers by finishing third in the 100-yard backstroke and placing fourth the 200-yard IM, with her backstroke time again breaking her own school record she set Monday in the preliminaries and before that, on Feb. 5 at the East Regional. Fort Gibson also won the 400 free relay.
But it was the Tigers’ depth swimmers that really delivered, as Taylor French won the B heat in the 50 free to place ninth, while Riley Raasch was ninth in the 100 butterfly, Sadie Allen placed 10th in the 500 free and Kaycie Farmer wound up 10th in the 100 backstroke.
“I knew it was going to be close, but they really went for it and we had some really good swims, especially that last one (the winning relay),” Fort Gibson coach Leslie White said. “I am so proud of the girls. They worked so hard.”
It was also a big day for Oologah’s Mia Pendleton, who won both the 50 free and the 100 free, even though she was battling intense allergy difficulties.
“I just put myself in the right mind and just tried to give it my all, everything I had,” said Pendleton, who sliced time off both events from Monday’s preliminaries, setting a personal record in the 100 free. “I feel really good. I trained a lot harder than I have to get to this point and then allergies came, but I overcame it.”
Cascia Hall freshman Ella Newhouse also enjoyed a good day, winning the 200 IM and finishing second in the 100 breaststroke.
Three of the other individual winners came from OKC McGuinness, as freshman Macy Lewis claimed both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, while Victoria Whitbeck prevailed in the 200 free. The other race, the 100 breaststroke, was won by Newcastle’s Ashley Leader.
Final results
Team standings: 1. Midwest City Carl Albert, 241; 2. Bishop Kelley, 225; 3. Fort Gibson, 208; 4. Altus, 202; 5. Edison, 151; 6. OKC McGuinness, 145; 7. OKC Heritage Hall, 125; 8. Harrah, 119; 9. Oologah, 114; 10. Duncan, 65; 11. Guymon, 63; 12. Cascia Hall, 62; 13. Lawton Eisenhower, 52; 14. Newcastle, 50; 15. OKC Mount St. Mary, 43; 16. Metro Christian, 32; 17. Bethany, 31; 18. Tuttle, 30; 19. Harding Charter Prep, 25; 20. Chickasha, 22; 21. Elgin, 17; 21. Plainview, 17; 23. Marlow, 16; 24. Oklahoma Christian, 6; 25. Memorial, 1.
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 2:01.02; 2. Altus, 2:06.54; 3. Fort Gibson, 2:06.60; 4. Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:08.24; 5. Edison, 2:08.99; 6. Harrah, 2:11.47; 7. Guymon, 2:23.05; — OKC Heritage Hall, DQ; 9. Bethany, 2:22.77; 10. OKC McGuinness, 2:25.45; 11. Lawton Eisenhower, 2:26.47; 12. OKC Mount St. Mary, 2:34.71; 13. Chickasha, 2:38.67.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Victoria Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 1:58.77; 2. Kylie Allemeier, Altus, 2:03.79; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 2:04.66; 4. Addison Heck, Edison, 2:10.59; 5. Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 2:13.49; 6. Adelaide Toll, OKC Heritage Hall, 2:23.62; 7. Brooklynn McKenzie, Plainview, 2:26.63; 8. Morgan Warren, Marlow, 2:27.41; 9. Peyton Matteson, OKC McGuinness, 2:27.98; 10. Taylor Charron, Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:30.07; 11. Aubrey Braun, MWC Carl Albert, 2:32.79; 12. Kassie Stach, Fort Gibson, 2:35.18; 13. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 2:35.68; 14. Riley Raasch, Fort Gibson, 2:36.05; 15. Jin Alonso, Edison, 2:42.12; 16. Jordan Patterson, Duncan, 2:44.43.
200 Yard IM: 1. Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:16.02; 2. Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower, 2:17.36; 3. Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, 2:20.61; 4. Haylie Schapp, Fort Gibson, 2:20.82; 5. Bailey Allemeier, Altus, 2:35.98; 6. Molly Woodruff, MWC Carl Albert, 2:36.54; 7. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 2:36.89; 8. Abie Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 2:41.00; 9. Kailey Jones, Harrah, 2:39.10; 10. Makiyah Joseph, MWC Carl Albert, 2:40.34; 11. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 2:44.98; 12. Erika Vivar, Edison, 2:48.70; 13. Peyton Matteson, OKC McGuinness, 2:49.12; 14. Emily Charron, MWC Carl Albert, 2:49.29; 15. Macinzee Cook, Altus, 2:50.66; — Maya Vivar, Edison, DNF.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, Oologah, 24.44; 2. Dylan Beeson, OKC Heritage Hall, 24.69; 3. Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle, 25.49; 4. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 25.93; 5. Madi Soucie, MWC Carl Albert, 27.16; 6. Shelbie Price, MWC Carl Albert, 27.56; 7. Leah Vera, Edison, 27.70; 8. Ansley Ramsey, Oologah, 28.21; 9. Taylor French, Fort Gibson, 27.95; 10. Ashlan Munson, Bishop Kelley, 28.41; 11. Chelsea Dijoto, Oklahoma Christian, 28.47; 12. Bella Saunders, Edison, 28.52; 13. Kiara Johanes, Altus, 28.61; 14. Lilianna Gavula, OKC McGuinness, 28.62; 15. Gaby Glover, Duncan, 28.73; 16. Reyna Sun, Harding Charter Prep, 29.71.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Macy Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 58.21; 2. Ashley Leader, Newcastle, 58.72; 3. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 1:02.31; 4. Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower, 1:05.37; 5. Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle, 1:05.60; 6. Sydney Brown, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 1:07.51; 7. Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson, 1:10.41; 8. Makiyah Joseph, MWC Carl Albert, 1:13.26; 9. Riley Raasch, Fort Gibson, 1:13.58; 10. Kaitlyn Marshall, Harding Charter Prep, 1:14.72; 11. Ashli Stiers, MWC Carl Albert, 1:15.90; 12. Brooklynn McKenzie, Plainview, 1:17.20; 13. Kendra Wake, Oologah, 1:17.46; 14. Vivian Vanderpool, Elgin, 1:18.66; 15. Gaby Glover, Duncan, 1:18.89; 16. Sydnee Hopgood, MWC Carl Albert, 1:19.02.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, Oologah, 53.14; 2. Gracie Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall, 54.21; 3. Natalie Flynt, Altus, 58.37; 4. Leah Vera, Edison, 1:00.51; 5. Shelbie Price, MWC Carl Albert, 1:01.29; 5. Taylor French, Fort Gibson, 1:01.29; 7. Hope Swor, Duncan, 1:03.50; 8. Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:05.20; 9. Madi Soucie, MWC Carl Albert, 1:03.80; 10. Lexie Scott, Altus, 1:04.81; 11. Anna French, Fort Gibson, 1:06.77; 12. Lilianna Gavula, OKC McGuinness, 1:06.86; 13. Natalie Blonien, Altus, 1:07.18; 14. Jacklynn Determan, Harrah, 1:07.44; 15. Jennifer Veach, Chickasha, 1:07.80; 16. Brylee Toney, MWC Carl Albert, 1:08.16.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:19.46; 2. Victoria Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 5:21.56; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 5:32.89; 4. Kylie Allemeier, Altus,5:35.16; 5. Sydney Brown, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 5:49.24; 6. Addison Heck, Edison, 5:56.10; 7. Kaitlyn Marshall, Harding Charter Prep, 6:07.19; 8. Randea Bryant, Harrah, 6:26.73; 9. Lauren El-Amoudi, Guymon, 6:15.88; 10. Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson, 6:18.16; 11. Emily Charron, MWC Carl Albert, 6:39.21; 12. Morgan Warren, Marlow, 6:39.99; 13. Aubrey Braun, MWC Carl Albert, 6:59.81; 14. Brylee Howard, Harrah, 7:00.90; 15. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 7:02.61; 16. Katharine Elbow, OKC McGuinness, 7:14.10.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:48.53; 2. MWC Carl Albert, 1:50.65; 3. OKC McGuinness, 1:50.66; 4. Oologah, 1:55.54; 5. Altus, 1:56.68; 6. Harrah, 1:57.41; 7. Edison, 1:59.07; 8. Fort Gibson, 1:59.77; 9. Duncan, 2:02.81; 10. Elgin, 2:05.91; 11. Chickasha, 2:07.22; 12. Bethany, 2:08.78; 13. Lawton Eisenhower, 2:12.25; 14. OKC Mt. St. Mary, 2:25.93.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Macy Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 58.23; 2. Gracie Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:00.00; 3. Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson, 1:02.82; 4. Natalie Flynt, Altus, 1:04.79; 5. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 1:06.61; 6. Clare Bebout, Newcastle, 1:06.76; 7. Hope Swor, Duncan, 1:09.92; 8. Adelaide Toll, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:14.00; 9. Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:13.46; 10. Sydnee Hopgood, MWC Carl Albert, 1:14.15; 10. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:14.15; 12. Helen Hammond, MWC Carl Albert, 1:14.33; 13. Lexie Scott, Altus, 1:14.41; 14. Ava Fritze, MWC Carl Albert, 1:14.86; 15. Ansley Ramsey, Oologah, 1:16.17; 16. Kamryn Osburn, Oologah, 1:16.48.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Ashley Leader, Newcastle, 1:05.60; 2. Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:08.73; 3. Dylan Beeson, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:08.76; 4. Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 1:21.85; 5. Abie Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 1:22.17; 6. Rhiannon Lenz, MWC Carl Albert, 1:22.30; 7. Kiara Johanes, Altus, 1:23.01; — Lauren El-Amoudi, Guymon, DQ; 9. Maddie Devine, Harrah, 1:21.91; 10. Molly Woodruff, MWC Carl Albert, 1:23.83; 11. Mia Ruiz, Harrah, 1:25.65; 12. Reyna Sun, Harding Charter Prep, 1:26.22; 13. Sydney Landers, Guymon, 1:27.03; 14. Brooke Sailer, Bethany, 1:27.58; 15. Jackie Martinez, Guymon, 1:29.62; 16. McKenzie Meyer, Memorial, 1:29.63
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Fort Gibson, 4:02.50; 2. OKC Heritage Hall, 4:04.22; 3. Edison, 4:07.41; 4. Altus, 4:08.83; 5. MWC Carl Albert, 4:11.10; 6. Oologah, 4:20.48; 7. Guymon, 4:38.09; 8. Bishop Kelley, 4:45.57; 9. Duncan. 4:48.37; — Elgin, DQ.