Bishop Kelley girls finish surprising second, Fort Gibson third in 5A girls swimming

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Lane said of the team runner-up finish. “We don’t really have a big girls team, but everyone put in the work and I’m really happy. I felt really good today, from the start. When you start out with a good race, it just snowballs on.”

Abbey Mink finished third in the 100 butterfly and was fourth in the 50 free, while Regan Hoyt placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 free.

Fort Gibson, with four A heat finalists and 10 in B heats, also had a strong performance, coming in a close third with 208 points, six ahead of Altus.

Haylee Schapp led the Tigers by finishing third in the 100-yard backstroke and placing fourth the 200-yard IM, with her backstroke time again breaking her own school record she set Monday in the preliminaries and before that, on Feb. 5 at the East Regional. Fort Gibson also won the 400 free relay.

But it was the Tigers’ depth swimmers that really delivered, as Taylor French won the B heat in the 50 free to place ninth, while Riley Raasch was ninth in the 100 butterfly, Sadie Allen placed 10th in the 500 free and Kaycie Farmer wound up 10th in the 100 backstroke.