Bishop Kelley girls blank Sapulpa, advance to state soccer semifinals

Bishop Kelley’s girls have not had to overcome a whole lot of adversity over the past month, but after receiving a dose of it Friday night, they responded well.

Keira Ley put Bishop Kelley ahead 1-0 midway through the first half and Olivia Shofner added an all-important insurance goal with 14:55 remaining to lift the Comets to a 2-0 victory over Sapulpa on Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field.

The defending state champions overcame injuries to two key starters in the second half to advance to the state semifinals on Tuesday against the winner of the Lawton MacArthur/OKC McGuinness contest. The Comets defeated OKC McGuinness 3-2 in the state final last season.

“It feels good,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “I feel like we’re doing what we need to do to move on.”

The Comets (13-4), who have won their last eight contests by a combined margin of 49-0, controlled the play throughout much of the match, amassing an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal.

“It’s really fun to get back to where we were at last year,” Shofner said. “It was definitely the hardest game we had in a while, especially with our center back going down, but it feels good to fight for it.”

Despite allowing two goals, goalkeeper Megan Harris was solid for Sapulpa, making nine saves. The Chieftains (12-5), in their first season moving down from Class 6A to 5A, had won three in a row, including a 1-0 victory over Coweta in the first round last Tuesday night.

“I thought we played well,” said Sapulpa coach Lori Arundell. “They’re the defending state champs, so I thought we held our own. We lost 4-0 to them earlier this year. They were the better team tonight, but my girls battled, so I was happy. It’s been a great year.”

Holding on to a 1-0 lead midway through the second half, Kelley watched two starters go down with potentially serious injuries within a few minutes of each other. First, senior midfielder Tori Soukup went out with a wrist issue, and then with 22:14 remaining, defender Elizabeth Sullivan, the Comets’ center back who anchors the back line, went down with an injured right knee.

Those two setbacks temporarily rattled the Comets a bit, but Shofner’s outstanding individual effort about seven minutes later got them back on track. After receiving a lead pass from Addy Gehring, Shofner dribbled down the right side through a couple of defenders and came in alone on Harris. Shofner’s first shot from 10 yards out was saved, but she managed to knock home the rebound.

“Addy played the ball to me and I saw that I had a lot of space to dribble and then missed my first shot, but I knew if I just followed it and just hit it, it had a chance to go in,” Shofner said. “It’s always hard when it’s 1-0 because one goal and they’re back in it, so having that second goal feels really good.”

Glasgow believed that was a key moment of the game.

“So important, especially with those two quick injuries,” Glasgow said. “We’ve been super lucky that we haven’t had to deal with that a whole lot, and that shook our team a little bit, and I think Shof’s level-headedness really helped get the rest of the team back, in finishing that goal. It was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to be okay.’ It helped settle our team.”

The severity of the injuries to Soukup and Sullivan weren’t immediately known, nor was their status for the semifinals on Tuesday.

Ley gave the Comets a 1-0 lead with 21:07 left in the first half, as she received a nice cross from the right wing from Avery Aldrette that eluded several defenders and found her foot about 5 yards out.

BISHOP KELLEY 2, SAPULPA 0

Sapulpa;0;0;--;0

Bishop Kelley;1;1;--;2

Goals: BK, Ley (Aldrette), Shofner (Gehring). Saves: S, Harris 9; BK, Ferguson 4.