Bishop Kelley edges Coweta in dramatic 5A baseball semifinal game

Kelley won its last state title in 2018 at ORU’s J.L. Johnson Stadium and will be going for the school’s seventh in boys baseball.

“I can’t say enough about these guys because we’ve been up and down all season, riding the roller coaster,” Kelley coach Jeff Scardino said. “Sure enough, the hits swing our way today. It’s exciting. Playoff baseball doesn’t get much better than this.”

Over on the other side, Coweta coach Cody Pair couldn’t muster as much enthusiasm. But he did say he was proud of a Tigers team that 29-9 and won the District 5A-3 title.

“They battled to the last out. They had a great season and they played their tails off every day,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a tougher group of young men and I am so glad to coach them.”

What about the call against Jones?

“(Sexton) said he moved into (the pitch), but I didn’t see it,” Pair said.

Kelley’s Clay Armour, a four-year program player who only started pitching as a senior, stymied the Tigers for six innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight.