Bishop Kelley boys, Verdigris girls win Port City Classic titles

CATOOSA -- Seth Taylor had 14 points and was named the most valuable player as he helped Class 5A No. 11 Bishop Kelley edge 4A No. 16 Catoosa 62-61 in the 57th annual Port City Classic boys final Saturday night.

Kelley's Jack Hawkins finished with 12 points and was an all-tournament selection for the Comets (11-5).

Titus Miller and Chris Brown both had double-doubles for the Indians (11-4), who were in the Port City final for the first time since 1996. Miller, an all-tournament pick, had 29 points and 13 rebounds. Brown finished with 14 points and 13 boards.

"That was a really good championship game," said Kelley coach Jordan Nagel. "That's the way they should be in every tournament."

The Comets trailed 31-24 at the half, but opened the second half with seven straight points. They eventually held a 44-43 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Kelley then built a 60-50 advantage after a bucket from Hawkins with two minutes. Will Essman helped provide that lead after he made a pair of 3-pointers near the midway point of the frame.

"Will had been struggling but I told him before the game that I had a feeling tonight and to just shoot," said Nagel.

Catoosa came roaring back as Miller scored eight points in a row to cut its deficit to 60-58 with a minute to play.

Cooper Harris countered for the Comets after he made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 48.4 seconds left. Harris finished with 11 points.

Miller responded once again though when he drained a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining. Harris was eventually fouled with 16.8 seconds left.

Harris missed the front end of another 1-and-1. Miller got a pretty good look, but his running floater in the lane from about 8 feet bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. The Indians narrowly missed winning their own tournament for the first time.

"This was big to go 3-0 against three really good teams in Verdigris, Edison, and Catoosa," said Nagel. "We've had some adversity as all teams do. We have our rival McGuinness Tuesday so it doesn't get any easier."

Verdigris 41, Duncan 31 (girls): Kate Wiginton and Morgan Borgstadt pushed the Class 4A fifth-ranked Cardinals past the Class 5A No. 13 Demons.

Wiginton, an all-tournament selection, came off the bench to score a game-high 13 points. Borgstadt had 11 points and was named tournament MVP. All- tournament selection Addie Siess paced the Demons (9-5) with 12 points.

Verdigris (13-3) held a slim 6-4 lead after a sluggish first quarter from both teams. The Cardinals were ahead 21-18 at the half.

Wiginton and another reserve, Adalyn Waters combined for eight first-half points to provide that advantage.

"It's always good to have depth," said Verdigris head coach Mike Buntin. "They are two of our better offensive players but are also able to give us multiple things."

Verdigris extended its lead to 30-25 after three quarters, despite Borgstadt picking up her fourth foul with eight seconds left in the frame.

Borgstadt didn't return to the floor until the 2:49 of the fourth quarter. The Cardinals were on top 37-27 at that point and played solidly the rest of the way to seal the deal.

KELLEY 62, CATOOSA 61 (boys)

Kelley;14;10;20;18;--;62

Catoosa;17;14;12;18;--;61

Kelley (11-5): Taylor 14, Hawkins 12, Harris 11, Dee 10, Essman 9, Smith 4, Schultz 2.

Catoosa (11-4): Miller 29, Brown 14, Lewallen 9, Beauchamp 6, Woods 3.

VERDIGRIS 41, DUNCAN 31 (girls)

Duncan;4;14;7;6;--;31

Verdigris;6;15;9;11;--;41

Duncan (9-5): Siess 12, Williams 10, Woods 5, Harrris 3, Miller 1.

Verdigris (13-3): Wiginton 13, Borgstadt 11, Brown 8, Waters 4, Young 3, Daniels 2.