Bishop Kelley boys take down Edison for district title

History repeated itself Friday night at Bishop Kelley.

In a rematch of last year’s Class 5A soccer state final between Bishop Kelley and Edison, won by Kelley 3-0 for its fourth consecutive state title, the Comets came out on top again in a close, hard-fought battle.

This time, after allowing the first goal, Erick Bueno scored twice and Carson Rury notched the game-winner to help the Comets secure a 3-1 victory at Angelo Prassa Field, clinching the District 5A-3 title.

Leading scorer Will Applegate assisted on all three goals for Kelley (8-5, 6-0), which won its eighth consecutive contest by a combined margin of 38-4 and secured the team’s sixth straight district championship.

“Too close for comfort. It’s a rivalry game, district championship game, so I knew it was going to be close,” said Comets coach Phil Barkley. “When they got the first goal, that helped us to get going. I was pleased with how we came back, I feel like we took control of the game and we limited what they could do. I loved our performance, proud of the guys and now we’ll get ready for playoffs.”

Moises Ramirez scored for Edison (9-5, 6-1), which saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. Despite surrendering three goals, Eagles goalkeeper Mario Merenda was outstanding, making 11 saves, including several difficult ones.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second half, Bishop Kelley controlled most of the action, applying considerable pressure through the first 20-plus minutes, but weren’t able to break through until Rury’s goal.

After receiving a short lead pass from Applegate, Rury fired a shot from 10 yards out, just inside the left post with 18:34 remaining.

The Comets’ constant pressure left them with a shots on goal advantage of 8-0 in the second half alone, and 14-2 overall.

Bueno, who came off the bench to add some offense, added the clincher with 4:27 left.

“He’s our new little superstar,” Barkley said of Bueno, a sophomore. “He comes in off the bench, he has great skill, he has great vision, he does what we ask of him. He’s not the biggest kid but he works hard, he’s a smart player. Loved what he did today, very proud of him.”

Bishop Kelley 5, Edison 0 (girls): Elizabeth Sullivan and Emily Moss scored within the first 7:23 of the game and Bishop Kelley cruised to a 5-0 victory, clinching the District 5A-3 title.

Keira Ley, Avery Aldrette and Tori Soukup also scored for Kelley (10-4, 6-0), the defending Class 5A state champions, who have now won five games in a row by a combined margin of 32-0.

“We have one more on Monday, but hopefully, we keep a nice clean sheet for districts again this year,” said Comets coach Ellen Glasgow. “That gets us in a nice mindset for playoffs.”

The loss marks the end of the season for Edison (5-9, 2-5), which will not qualify for the playoffs after losing its third in a row and five of its last six.

Sullivan opened the scoring just 6:05 into the match, knocking home a corner kick from two yards out after Olivia Shofner delivered it into the box.

Moss struck just 42 seconds later, collecting a loose ball and blasting a shot from 20 yards out past Edison goalkeeper Summer Sandberg, who ended up making 11 saves on the evening, several of them difficult.

Ley added another with 4:28 left in the opening half, giving Kelley a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Going into the wind in the second half, the Comets added two more goals in the first 4:38 after the break, as Aldrette scored just 2:18 in and Soukup got one just over two minutes later.

BISHOP KELLEY 5, EDISON 0 (GIRLS) Edison 0 0 — 0

Bishop Kelley 3 2 — 5

Goals: BK, Sullivan (Shofner), Moss, Ley (Grisaffe), Aldrette (Vasquez), Soukup (Shofner). Saves: E, Sandberg 11; BK, Means 2.

BISHOP KELLEY 3, EDISON 1

Edison 1 0 — 1

Bishop Kelley 1 2 — 3

Goals: E, Ramirez (PK); BK, Bueno (Applegate), Rury (Applegate), Bueno (Applegate). Saves: E, Merenda 11; BK, Masso 1.