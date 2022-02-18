Bishop Kelley boys just miss out on 5A swimming state championship

That Bishop Kelley was that close despite those numbers demonstrates just how well they swam, led by senior Ian Wilson, who won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. Preston Hoang placed second in the 200 IM and was third in the 100 butterfly, while Cogan Frohnapfel finished third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

“I’m a bit upset that we couldn’t get that four-peat done, but honestly, I’m just proud of the team,” Wilson said. “Everyone worked hard. I’m sure when everyone goes home, they can look back and say they gave it their all. That’s what matters in the end and we all had fun, too.”

Wilson discussed his training over the last two weeks since he placed second in both the 50 free and 100 free at the 5A East Regional meet, and how it helped him enjoy an excellent day.

“You got to visualize it before you do it, and I just knew I had it in me and that I could do it,” he said of winning. “It was all about confidence and I was confident in myself. (Over the last two weeks), I had to say no to a lot of food that I wanted to eat and it took a lot of missing hanging out with friends, but it was all worth it in the end.”

Glasgow gave her two team leaders, Wilson and Frohnapfel, some very high praise.