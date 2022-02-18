Bishop Kelley boys just miss out on 5A swimming state championship

EDMOND — It came down to the wire, but the day ended in heartbreak for Bishop Kelley.
The Comets, seeking their fourth consecutive Class 5A swimming state championship, were hurt by a costly disqualification early and that ended up being the difference, as they fell just six points shy of winning it all on Friday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.
Bishop Kelley wound up with 311 points. Altus, which just needed to finish better than fifth in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, placed third and won the title with 317. Fort Gibson finished third with 197 points.
The DQ that cost the Comets seven points came early in the 200-yard freestyle, and with the teams so evenly-matched, Bishop Kelley just couldn’t overcome the deficit. In the end, it was Altus’ depth that was too much for the Comets. While Kelley had 10 swimmers in A-heat finals and Altus had nine, the real advantage for Altus came in the B-heats, where they had 16 swimmers compared to seven for the Comets.
“Sometimes things don’t go your way,” Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow said. “And Altus is a great team, they worked hard. We were a little bit thinner, but our B-final guys really did step up. I’m sure everybody dropped time today or yesterday (in the preliminaries).”
That Bishop Kelley was that close despite those numbers demonstrates just how well they swam, led by senior Ian Wilson, who won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. Preston Hoang placed second in the 200 IM and was third in the 100 butterfly, while Cogan Frohnapfel finished third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
“I’m a bit upset that we couldn’t get that four-peat done, but honestly, I’m just proud of the team,” Wilson said. “Everyone worked hard. I’m sure when everyone goes home, they can look back and say they gave it their all. That’s what matters in the end and we all had fun, too.”
Wilson discussed his training over the last two weeks since he placed second in both the 50 free and 100 free at the 5A East Regional meet, and how it helped him enjoy an excellent day.
“You got to visualize it before you do it, and I just knew I had it in me and that I could do it,” he said of winning. “It was all about confidence and I was confident in myself. (Over the last two weeks), I had to say no to a lot of food that I wanted to eat and it took a lot of missing hanging out with friends, but it was all worth it in the end.”
Glasgow gave her two team leaders, Wilson and Frohnapfel, some very high praise.
“(Wilson) was amazing, he went out with a bang,” said Glasgow, who also coaches the Bishop Kelley girls’ soccer team that won the 5A state championship last season. “Our two senior captains this year are two of the best kids I have coached in any sport, in and out of the pool. Him and Cogan are amazing, I can’t wait to see what they do (after graduation).”
In the 5A girls’ competition, Shawnee claimed the title, their first ever, with 255 points, while Altus finished second with 214. Shawnee junior Piper McNeil won both the 200 free and the 100 backstroke, setting new 5A state records in both.
Oologah was the highest-finishing local squad, tying Midwest City Carl Albert for fourth place with 173 points.
Class 5A state championships
GIRLS
Team Standings: 1. Shawnee, 255; 2. Altus, 214; 3. OKC McGuinness, 197.5; T4. Midwest City Carl Albert, 173; T4. Oologah, 173; 6. OKC Heritage Hall, 155; 7. Bishop Kelley, 146; 8. Harrah, 131; 9. Fort Gibson, 115; 10. Cascia Hall, 72.5; 11. Elgin, 59; 12. Duncan, 54; 13. Harding Charter, 52; 14. Guymon, 43; 15. Newcastle, 37.
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:53.18; 2. OKC Heritage Hall, 2:03.44; 3. Altus, 2:05.39; 4. MWC Carl Albert, 2:05.65; 5. Harrah, 2:09.62; 6. Fort Gibson, 2:12.87; 7. Bishop Kelley, 2:15.65; 8. Elgin, 2:16.08; 200-Yard Freestyle: 1. McNeil, Shawnee, 1:51.13; 2. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 1:57.33; 3. Crane, Cascia Hall, 1:58.83; 4. K. Allemeier, Altus,2:02.11; 5.Selman, Shawnee, 2:07.02; 6. Brown, OKC Mount St. Mary, 2:07.55; 7. Packard, Metro Christian, 2:08.45; 8. Ramsey, Oologah, 2:11.19; 200-Yard IM: 1. M. Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 2:09.11; 2. Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 2:12.98; 3. Cook, Inola, 2:14.91; 4. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:17.50; 5. McDonald, Shawnee, 2:24.96; 6. Wells, Weslyan Christian, 2:29.11; 7. Middendorft, Harrah, 2:32.91; 8. B. Allemeier, Altus, 2:33.15; 50-Yard Freestyle: 1. Pendleton, Oologah, 24.43; 2. Beeson, OKC Heritage Hall, 24.58; 3. A. Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 24.63; 4. Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall, 24.81; 5. Wells, Adair, 25.39; 6. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 25.74; 7. Price, MWC Carl Albert, 27.19; 8. Glover, Duncan, 27.46; 100-Yard Butterfly: 1. M. Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 56.30; 2. Leader, Newcastle, 59.63; 3. Cook, Inola, 1:00.79; 4. Simpson, Shawnee, 1:02.37; 5. Wells, Weslyan Christian, 1:09.37; 6. Scott, Altus, 1:12.02; 7. Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:12.39; 8. Tinkle, Shawnee, 1:13.01; 100-Yard Freestyle: 1. Beeson, OKC Heritage Hall, 53.20; T2. A. Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 54.18; T2. Crane, Cascia Hall, 54.18; 4. Pendleton, Oologah, 54.45; 5. Simpson, Shawnee, 56.80; 6. Snooks, MWC Carl Albert, 57.56; 7. Ramsey, Oologah, 58.99; 8. Simmons, Harding Charter, 1:00.44; 500-Yard Freestyle: 1. Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 5:19.40; 2. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:24.33; 3. K. Allemeier, Altus, 5:29.14; 4. Brown, OKC Mount St. Mary, 5:40.82; 5. Packard, Metro Christian, 5:43.20; 6. Timmons, Shawnee, 6:01.63; 7. Simmons, Harding Charter, 6:01.71; 8. Oller, Shawnee, 6:14.10; 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. OKC McGuinness, 1:42.60; 2. Oologah, 1:46.37; 3. Bishop Kelley, 1:46.86; 4. Altus, 1:52.19; 5. Harrah, 1:52.85; 6. MWC Carl Albert, 1:53.26; 7. Fort Gibson, 1:58.14; 8. Elgin, 2:04.42; 100-Yard Backstroke: 1. McNeil, Shawnee, 55.41; 2. Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall, 59.93; 3. Snooks, MWC Carl Albert, 1:04.35; 4. Middendorf, Harrah, 1:04.93; 5. McDonald, Shawnee, 1:06.24; 6. Hammond, MWC Carl Albert, 1:09.65; 7. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:11.49; 8. Toll, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:11.73; 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1. Leader, Newscastle, 1:05.25; 2. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:09.53; 3. Wells, Adair, 1:11.99; 4. Selman, Shawnee, 1:12.55; 5. Bottin, Oologah, 1:16.93; 6. Rauscher, Lawton MacArthur, 1:18.66; 7. Blonien, Altus, 1:19.65; 8. Johanes, Altus, 1:21.25; 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. OKC McGuinness, 3:44.99; 2. Shawnee, 1:46.07; 3. OKC Heritage Hall, 3:57.45; 4. Oologah, 4:02.10; 5. Altus, 4:05.07; 6. MWC Carl Albert, 4:10.29; 7. Fort Gibson, 4:18.39
BOYS
Team Standings: 1. Altus, 317; 2. Bishop Kelley, 311; 3. Fort Gibson, 197; 4. Shawnee, 179; 5. Midwest City Carl Albert, 155; 6.OKC McGuinness, 145; 7. Marlow, 109; 8. Guymon, 106; 9. Lawton MacArthur, 74; 10. OKC Heritage Hall, 55; 11.Weslyan Christian, 54; 12. OKC Mount St. Mary, 46; 13. Elgin, 44; T14. Oologah, 40; T14. Adair, 40
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Altus, 1:42.86; 2. Bishop Kelley, 1:3.84; 3. Fort Gibson, 1:45.45; 4. Shawnee, 1:46.21; 5. OKC McGuinness, 1:47.85; 6. MWC Carl Albert, 1:48.18; 7. Lawton MacArthur, 1:59.94; 8. Oologah, 2:06.07; 200-Yard Freestyle: 1. Perryman, Adair, 1:45.31; 2. Lassiter, OKC Mount St. Mary, 1:47.61; 3. Lee, Shawnee, 1:54.05; 4. Terrell, Marlow, 1:54.07; 5. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:54.10; 6. Harms, Altus, 1:55.94; 7. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 1:57.05; 8. Deal, Weslyan Christian, 1:58.60; 200-Yard IM: 1. Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:58.62; 2. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 1:59.92; 3. Conrad, Weslyan Christian, 2:02.15; 4. Helgason, Memorial, 2:02.45; 5. Oller, Shawnee, 2:07.46; 6. Martin, Fort Gibson, 2:08.08; 7. Clendennen, Altus, 2:09.06; 8. Kille, Altus, 2:17.99; 50-Yard Freestyle: 1. I. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 21.96; 2. Mussman, Guymon, 22.31; 3. Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 22.55; 4. Davoult, Marlow, 22.93; 5. Banks, Marlow, 23.62; 6. Bales, MWC Carl Albert, 24.04; 7. Williamson, Oklahoma Christian School, 24.14; 8. Merwin, Guymon, 24.54; 100-Yard Butterfly: 1. Bain, Altus, 52.36; 2. Lassiter, OKC Mount St. Mary, 54.06; 3. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 54.86; 4. Oller, Shawnee, 55.05; 5. Conrad, Weslyan Christian, 55.06; 6. Kille, Altus, 57.40; 7. Davoult, Marlow, 57.93; 8. Tash, Shawnee, 58.47; 100-Yard Freestyle: 1. I. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 48.15; 2. Ross, Fort Gibson, 49.01; 3. Mussman, Guymon, 50.13; 4. Tash, Shawnee, 52.87; 5. Moad, OKC McGuinness, 52.92; 6. Socha, Altus, 53.80; 7. Gomez, Guymon, 54.35; 8. Gilliam, MWC Carl Albert, 55.08; 500-Yard Freestyle: 1. Schenk, Holland Hall, 5:04.75; 2. Lee, Shawnee, 5:09.23; 3. Terrell, Marlow, 5:18.65; 4. Clendennen, Altus, 5:20.65; 5. Harms, Altus, 5:23.92; 6. Deal, Weslyan Christian, 5:24.39; 7. Massad, Fort Gibson, 5:25.54; 8. Phillips, Plainview, 5:45.97; 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:34.29; 2. Guymon, 1:35.36; 3. MWC Carl Albert, 1:36.91; 4. Altus, 1:37.93; 5. Fort Gibson, 1:1.40; 6. OKC McGuinness, 1:41.75; 7. Duncan, 1:44.29; 8. Elgin, 1:46.97; 100-Yard Backstroke: 1. Perryman, Adair, 52.52; 2. Helgason, Memorial, 55.29; 3. Ross, Fort Gibson, 55.93; 4. Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 59.16; 5. Holter, Shawnee, 59.54; 6. S. Strickland, Lawton MacArthur, 59.97; 7. Moad, OKC McGuinness, 1:00.04; 8. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.52; 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1. Bain, Altus, 58.79; 2. Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall, 59.02; 3. Martin, Fort Gibson, 1:03.45; 4. Lam, MWC Carl Albert, 1:03.58; 5. Schenk, Holland Hall, 1:04.55; 6. Evans, MWC Carl Albert, 1:05.97; 7. Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 1:06.73; 8. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:07.53; 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 3:20.58; 2. Shawnee, 3:28.48; 3. Altus, 3:29.41; 4. Fort Gibson, 3:32.54; 5. Marlow, 3:34.77; 6. OKC McGuinness, 3:41.42; 7. Lawton MacArthur, 3:54.99; 8. Elgin, 4:05.87.