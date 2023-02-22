WRESTLING
Canon Acklin
Collinsville, Jr.
Won all four of his matches at the Class 5A East Regional last weekend by pinning his opponents, to claim the individual title at 120 pounds, helping the Cardinals win the team championship by just 2.5 points over second-place Pryor.
SWIMMING
Avery Littlefield
Stillwater, Jr.
Won both of her individual races, the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, at the Class 6A state meet in Edmond last Friday, while helping the Pioneers finish sixth as a team.