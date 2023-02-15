Won all three of his matches last weekend at 215 pounds at the Class 4A dual state tournament, including two by pinning opponents, as he helped Catoosa reach the final, where the No. 2-ranked Indians fell to the ongoing dynasty of Tuttle.

Rolled through the girls’ East Regional Monday and Tuesday, claiming the 125-pound title by winning all four of her matches by pinning her opponents, even though she trailed at one point in two of them, helping the Spartans take the team championship.