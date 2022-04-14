Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Sperry's Tobin Brummett, Union's Ashwin Chandrasekar and Lincoln Christian's Jaden Katsis

BASEBALL

Tobin Brummett

Sperry, Sr.

Pitcher/outfielder has been a key cog in the Pirates’ recent five-game winning streak, including 20-8 victory over Adair on Saturday. In wins over Beggs (twice), Perkins-Tryon and Inola last week, Brummett went 7-for-13 at the plate with eight RBIs, and he also logged a complete game on the pitching mound with seven strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

TENNIS

Ashwin Chandrasekar

Union, Sr.

Won all three of his matches last week at No. 1 Singles during the Union team tournament, helping the Redhawks place third. Also won the No. 1 Singles bracket at the Edmond Memorial tournament on April 2. Boasts a 14-4 record this season. Was a 2021 All-World tennis athlete of the year finalist.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jaden Katsis

Lincoln Christian, So.

Was instrumental in helping the Bulldogs secure the team title at the Pinnacle Conference championship. Katsis picked up gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, and she also led the first leg of the Bulldogs’ 400-meter relay team, which finished first overall and clocked a time of 52.21 -- which was .01 seconds short of a school record. Katsis also finished fourth in the high jump while Lincoln Christian totaled 283 points for a league title.

-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World and John Tranchina, Tulsa World