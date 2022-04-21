 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Sapulpa's Kaiden Ashton, Fort GIbson's Layne Ailshie and Hilldale's Evan Keefe

BASEBALL

Kaiden Ashton

Sapulpa, Sr.

The Chieftains have won 14 of their last 15 games, and Ashton has been a key contributor during that span. In Sapulpa’s last seven games, the outfielder/pitcher has amassed a .529 batting average with two doubles, one home run, nine RBIs, 12 runs scored, five stolen bases and 10 walks. He has also logged 5 1/3 innings on the pitching mound during that time, picking up a win while allowing only two hits and one run with eight strikeouts. He also recorded a save against McAlester.

GOLF

Layne Ailshie

Fort Gibson, So.

Picked up medalist honors at the Pryor tournament on Monday at Pryor Creek Golf Club. She carded an 82 and beat out Hilldale’s Addy Asmus (83) by a stroke for first place.

TRACK AND FIELD

Evan Keefe

Hilldale, Jr.

Has been on a dominant run recently, picking up three first-place finishes and a second-place showing in his last two track meets. At the Hilldale meet, Keefe launched a shot-put throw of 54 feet, 5 inches and a discus toss of 146 feet, 3 inches -- both throws landed him gold medals in the event while setting new personal bests. At Pryor, Keefe’s discus throw of 144 feet, 5 inches was good for second place, while he finished first in the shot put at 53 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

