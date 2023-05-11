TENNIS
Lily Clark
Riverfield CD, Fr.
Defeated Holland Hall’s Natalie Gillet 7-6, 6-3 to win the Class 5A singles No. 1 championship Saturday.
BASEBALL
Gage Gundy
Stillwater, Sr.
First baseman went 9-of-20 with six homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs in five games during the Class 6A regional that concluded Sunday at Sand Springs. Belted three solo homers in an 8-7 victory over Sand Springs in the title game.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellie Hoemann
Regent Prep, Sr.
Left her mark on the state track scene this past weekend, setting a new Class 3A state track meet record in the 800-meter run at 2:14.47. Hoemann also helped the 3,200-meter relay team finish first overall as the final leg of the team, which beat Adair by one second.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World