TENNIS

Lily Clark

Riverfield CD, Fr.

Defeated Holland Hall’s Natalie Gillet 7-6, 6-3 to win the Class 5A singles No. 1 championship Saturday.

BASEBALL

Gage Gundy

Stillwater, Sr.

First baseman went 9-of-20 with six homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs in five games during the Class 6A regional that concluded Sunday at Sand Springs. Belted three solo homers in an 8-7 victory over Sand Springs in the title game.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ellie Hoemann

Regent Prep, Sr.

Left her mark on the state track scene this past weekend, setting a new Class 3A state track meet record in the 800-meter run at 2:14.47. Hoemann also helped the 3,200-meter relay team finish first overall as the final leg of the team, which beat Adair by one second.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World