BASEBALL

Gannon Sherl

Fort Gibson, Sr.

Led his team to the Fort Gibson/Hilldale Shootout title over the weekend, going 9-for-13 at the plate with one grand slam, five doubles, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases. He also pitched five innings and gave up only one run. The Tigers posted victories over Sperry, Skiatook, Sallisaw and Oktaha and combined to outscore the four teams, 41-18.

TENNIS

Otis Hillock

NOAH, Jr.

In No. 1 singles at the Bixby tournament, the Jaguar dominated en route to an individual title. Hillock won every match in straight sets and only lost five games during the entire tournament. Hillock knocked off Norman North’s Bryan Joo, 6-3, 6-1, for the championship.

TRACK AND FIELD

Stella Edison

Glenpool, Jr.

Edison was a key reason the Warriors won the team title at the Pryor meet last week. The sprinter won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes — both by less than a second. She was also part of the 400-meter relay team and the 800-meter relay team — both of which finished in first place.