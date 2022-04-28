Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Bishop Kelley's Jasel Bailey, Lincoln Christian's Max Brown and Jenks' Gracie Doke

TENNIS

Jasel Bailey

Bishop Kelley, So.

Has excelled in the No. 2 Singles spot, winning four titles, including the Edmond North Tournament on April 19 as she helped the Comets capture the team championship, while fashioning a 20-1 record overall on the season.

BASEBALL

Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, Sr.

The Florida football signee has led the Bulldogs on a four-game winning streak. An infielder, he has been a key cog offensively, going 11-for-17 (.643) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs. The Bulldogs are 25-10 overall and 12-2 in District 4A-6.

GOLF

Gracie Doke

Jenks, Sr.

Led the way for her team at this week’s Class 6A regional in Ponca City. She picked up medalist honors with a 76, winning by two strokes. Jenks also won the team title by 25 shots with a 317 total. Has signed with Eastern Florida State.