Bill Knight Automotive spring sports athletes of the week: Bishop Kelley's Jackson Archambeau, Regent Prep's Jenni Roller and Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson

BASEBALL

Jackson Archambeau

Bishop Kelley, Jr.

Infielder was instrumental in the Comets claiming a Class 5A regional title last week. He helped start a triple play and a double play, and also logged two doubles and two stolen bases against Claremore in the finals. Had five doubles in the regional. The Comets also cruised past Hale and Glenpool en route to a spot in the 5A state tournament.

GOLF

Jenni Roller

Regent Prep, Sr.

Set a state record with an opening-round 62 and then fired a 72 for a 134 total -- 18 strokes better than runner-up Brooklyn Benn of Oklahoma Christian School in the Class 3A tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore, It was her third state title in three state tournaments.

TRACK AND FIELD

Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, Jr.

Won four gold medals to help the Eagles repeat as 2A team champions at the state meet last weekend at Catoosa. Dominated in the 200 (21.79) and 400 (48.68) and anchored the winning 800 and 1,600 relays.

