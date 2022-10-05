Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Sand Springs' Addison Hughes, Jenks' Ellie Smith, Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick

SOFTBALL
Addison Hughes, Sand Springs, So.
Won both her pitching starts last week. Pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 7-2 victory over Collinsville to close the Sandites’ regular season last Thursday. Three days earlier, pitched a four-hitter in a 6-0 shutout at Sperry.
VOLLEYBALL
Ellie Smith, Jenks, Sr.
Leads the top-ranked Trojans in blocks with 70 this season. Recorded 16 kills in a four-set win over Edmond North on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
The Class 4A frontrunner is honored for the second time this season after running a school record 15:00 5k at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.