Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Sand Springs' Addison Hughes, Jenks' Ellie Smith, Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick

  • Updated
SOFTBALL

Addison Hughes, Sand Springs, So.

Won both her pitching starts last week. Pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 7-2 victory over Collinsville to close the Sandites’ regular season last Thursday. Three days earlier, pitched a four-hitter in a 6-0 shutout at Sperry.

VOLLEYBALL

Ellie Smith, Jenks, Sr.

Leads the top-ranked Trojans in blocks with 70 this season. Recorded 16 kills in a four-set win over Edmond North on Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

The Class 4A frontrunner is honored for the second time this season after running a school record 15:00 5k at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.​

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

