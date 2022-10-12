Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Rejoice Christian's Evan Heiden, Bixby's Olivia Vance, Broken Arrow's Emily Evans

CROSS COUNTRY

Evan Heiden, Rejoice Christian, Sr.

Finished second at the Pinnacle Conference meet with a 16:32 5k. Ran a 16:48 to finish second at Edmond Pre-State on Sept. 24.

VOLLEYBALL

Olivia Vance, Bixby, Sr.

Outside hitter leads Spartans with 4.9 kills per set and a .313 hitting percentage. Led Bixby from down 2-1 in the regional championship to a five-set win over Owasso on Tuesday night.​

SOFTBALL

Emily Evans, Broken Arrow, So.

Shortstop went 7-for-11 at the regional tournament last week with two doubles, one triple and a home run. Scored three runs and four RBIs in the regional championship game to lift Tigers to the 6A state tournament.